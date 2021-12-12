Florence Pugh Is Furious For Being Treated As A Background Character In Black Widow

Florence Pugh, who plays Yelena Belova in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reacts to the fact that her ‘Black Widow’ costume was not allowed to be displayed at a Halloween event.

The ‘Black Widow’ film, starring Cate Shortland, marked the start of Phase Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A lot of newcomers made their debut in the solo film, in addition to offering us closure and answers concerning Scarlett Johnasson’s main character. Yelena, played by Florence Pugh, has quickly become a fan favourite, and she has a humorous take on Black Widow Halloween costumes.

Because of the MCU’s huge popularity, both heroes and villains from the series are frequently used as Halloween costume inspiration. Given the character’s popularity, ‘Black Widow’s’ Yelena appears to be an excellent pick, but not everyone agrees. Florence Pugh recently expressed her displeasure with Yelena being left out of a Halloween display, citing the character’s characteristic vest and its several pockets. Keep reading to find out.

Florence Pugh posted a “rant” on Instagram, urging people to dress up as her Black Widow character Yelena for Halloween. Pugh took to Instagram after realising her costume was missing from a window display of Halloween costumes inspired by Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and David Harbour’s Red Guardian.

Pugh recently took to Instagram to share a snapshot of herself standing in front of a window display featuring costumes modelled like Johansson’s Black Widow and Harbour’s Red Guardian, with Halloween just around the horizon. The actress was quick to point out the lack of a Yelena-inspired outfit, which would come in handy on All Hallows’ Eve with its pockets.

Superhero costumes have long been a popular Halloween choice. Female-led superhero films such as ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ and ‘Black Widow’ helped drive increased sales in 2021. Given Pugh’s position in the latter, not selling Yelena’s vest is a missed opportunity, especially given that the character is set to inherit the mantle of Black Widow in the MCU.

Pugh’s character has been so famous since the release of ‘Black Widow’ that devoted fans will certainly make their own Yelena costumes to wear this Halloween, especially after Pugh’s hilarious rant. Aside from the window displays, Marvel fans are likely to see a lot more of Yelena in Phase Four.

What was your Halloween costume? Let us know in the comments down below.