Fast & Furious To Have Henry Cavill In Full Action

Is the news about Henry Cavill joining the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise true? Let’s find out the possibility of Cavill starring alongside Vin Diesel and a few of his projects to expect!

In the past few years, Henry Cavill has been part of some massive franchise. Cavill has been part of some of the biggest franchises in the past. Whether it was August Walker in ‘Mission: Impossible‘, Sherlock Holmes in ‘Enola Homes‘, Geralt of Rivia in ‘The Witcher‘ or Clark Kent in ‘Man of Steel‘, Cavill has proven his acting skills in a charismatic manner. According to the latest insider news, Henry Cavill is currently eyeing to be part of the ‘Fast and Furious‘ franchise.

‘Fast & Furious’ to have Henry Cavill in action

WILL HENRY CAVILL JOIN THE ‘FAST AND FURIOUS’ FRANCHISE?

The ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise is known to include new faces whenever required. The upcoming ‘Fast and Furious 9’ has regular cast members and a new member in John Cena as Jakob Toretto, the long-lost brother of Dominic Toretto. The movie will see the return of Vin Diesel as Dom, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Chris Bridges as Tej, Tyrese Gibson as Roman, Lucas Black as Sean Boswell and Jordana Brewster as Dom’s sister, Mia. After the release of ‘Fast 9’, we can expect Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham to return as Hobbs and Shaw, respectively.

According to Daniel Richtman, Henry Cavill is eager to be part of the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise. Currently, it is only a rumour. But keeping in mind Cavill’s past projects, it seems true. The ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise has gained a lot of popularity in the past few years. Its inclusion of many famous stars makes Henry Cavill’s inclusion seem possible. However, where Cavill will fit is still unknown.

IS HENRY CAVILL DONE WITH HIS ROLE OF SUPERMAN?

There have been many confusing reports about Henry Cavill returning as Superman in a possible ‘Man of Steel 2’. According to rumours, the last time that ‘Man of Steel’ was in active development was in 2016. Till now, there has been no update regarding the movie. Maybe the pandemic pushed away from its possibility. Currently, there has been no update regarding the production for any confirmed sources or insiders. But Henry Cavill is ready to return as Superman whenever the time comes.

In an interview in 2019, Henry Cavill said that the cape is still his to keep. He confirmed that he would not sit quietly in the dark as all the stuff is going on. Cavill has not given up the role and still has a lot to give for Superman yet. It includes a lot of storytelling to do and true depths to the honesty of the character he wants to get into soon. Cavill wishes to reflect the comic books. He explained that a lot of justice has to happen for Superman, and everyone will get to see it.

On the other hand, a new Superman movie might be in the works. The alleged film will be written by Ta-Nehisi Coates and produced by J.J. Abrams. No actor is confirmed to star in it till now, but rumours suggest a Black actor will play the role. Michael B Jordan is the top popular choice, but nothing is confirmed.

Even though Cavill is ready to get back into the role of Superman, there has been no news or confirmation for the same. Hence, it seems possible Cavill is trying to be part of a massive franchise that will justify his previous roles in major franchises. He last appeared as Superman in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League‘ in March.

Henry Cavill’s upcoming projects

Henry Cavill is now done with season 2 of ‘The Witcher’ and would be returning as Sherlock Holmes in the sequel of ‘Enola Holmes’. Deadline has also reported that Cavill might be playing an essential role in the reboot of the 1986 fantasy ‘Highlander‘. ‘The Witcher actor himself confirmed the news on his Instagram account.

Rumours also suggest that Kevin Feige wants to cast him as Captain Britain. However, there has been no confirmation regarding the casting of the superhero. Tell us if you wish to see Henry Cavill alongside Vin Diesel in a ‘Fast and Furious ‘ movie or not!