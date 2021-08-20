Fast And Furious 10 Finally Has A Rock Cameo, Thanks To Vin Diesel

The much-awaited return of Dwayne Johnson aka Rock is confirmed on ‘Fast and Furious 10’ by none other than his rumoured rival Vin Diesel.

A recent Instagram post by ‘Fast and Furious’ star Vin Diesel teased the return of The Rock’s character Luke Hobbs to the ‘Fast and Furious’ universe. Putting an end to the rumoured rivalry, Vin Diesel has taken upon himself to do the teasing for the fans of Dwayne Johnson.

Highlights —

Vin Diesel Instagram post teases the return of Rock in F10

Status of the famous feud of Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson

Plot update of ‘Fast and the Furious 9’ and John Cena’s character

Release date update of F9

Vin Diesel Instagram post teases the return of Rock in F10

Diesel has finally decided to interfere in the long time gossips regarding his dislike for Johnson by posting an image of himself with Johnson from 2011’s Fast 5. Knowing that Hobbs is not appearing in ‘Fast & Furious 9’, the caption alongside the image that Diesel has shared has many wondering if it’s a sign of the reunion of two stars.

Vin Diesel Instagram post teases the return of Rock in F10

The caption read, “Blessed to be a part of so many iconic moments in the film … I don’t reflect on them as much as I should. Maybe because I am too excited for what’s coming. Haha. All love. #happytorettotuesday #F9 #F10endofsaga”.

Related: Vin Diesel Defies Physics In The New Fast And Furious Movie

Status of the famous feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson

The rivalry of Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel has been blown out of proportion because the two of them remained silent on the gossips. Moreover, The Rock was also not on good terms with Tyrese Gibson over the matter of Hobbs and Shaw spin-off. The latter accused Johnson of trying to take over the franchise with the 2019 spin-off, ‘Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw’. Now that all the feuds and rivalry have been smoothened, Vin Diesel wants to bring Johnson to star at the end of the saga – ‘Fast and the Furious 10’.

Video Credits: Looper

Although bleak, it is possible that Johnson might do a cameo in ‘Fast and Furious 9’. We heard that Vin Diesel is teasing a surprise cameo that is still under wraps.

Related: Everything You Need To Know About Paul Walker’s Fast & Furious 9 Return

The upcoming movie ‘Fast and Furious 9’ picks up with Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto living a low profile life with Letty and his son, little Brian. Dom is aware of the fact that the storm of danger lurks over their peaceful horizon. He will have to confront the sins of his past to protect his loved ones. The family must reunite to reverse the ugly plot led by Dom’s younger brother Jakob, a deadly assassin. Jakob is working with their old enemy Cipher, and who holds a personal vendetta against Dom.

Video Credits: JohnCenaCrews

Directed by Justin Lin, F9 stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. To fill the absence of The Rock, ‘Fast and the Furious 9’ brings in another WWE legend John Cena as Dom’s estranged brother, Jakob Toretto. ‘Fast and Furious 9’ is rumoured to be the first movie of the supposedly last trilogy that will pull the curtains on the long-running franchise.

The release of ‘Fast and the Furious 9’ was delayed several times due to the ongoing pandemic crises. Vin Diesel insists upon giving the complete cinematic experience to all viewers and so he is waiting to give a theatrical release to F9. The actor, producer stated recently, “I’m so committed to the theatrical experience. Obviously, I’ve dedicated my life to [the cinema]. It’s a wonderful feeling to know that we’re going to be there on May 28 with a movie that everybody is going to want to see together“.

‘Fast and Furious 9′ is expected to hit the cinemas on May 28, 2021, after getting delayed from the original April 2019 release date. Vin Diesel’s Instagram post hints at the return of Rock in ‘Fast and Furious 10’.

Let us know in the comments box below if you are hoping to see Dwayne Johnson aka Rock on ‘Fast and Furious 10’.