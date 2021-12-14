Fantastic Beasts: Johnny Depp Is Still Grinderwald And Nothing Can Change That

Massive online protest erupts to reinstate Johnny Depp as Grinderwald in Fantastic Beasts.

Johnny Depp might have lost the court battle, but his diehard fans wont let the judgment define his career and this time they are threatening to boycott Fantastic Beasts if Johnny Depp is not reinstated.

Highlights —

When Warner Bros and J K Rowling removed Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts

Mads Mikkelsen replaces Johnny Depp

Fans launches campaign against Johnny Depp’s replacement

When Warner Bros and J K Rowling removed Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts

Last year, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor shared the bad news with a heavy heart. He told the fans that he has been asked by the Fantastic Beasts film franchise to resign from playing Grinderwald in Fantastic Beasts. This happened just a few days after he lost the infamous libel case over the article published by Sun which called him ‘a wife beater’. Depp made a statement,

“I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request. The surreal judgment of the court in the UK will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal.”

Depp added further, “My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time.” It seems like his fans have buckled up to not let anyone mess with the career of their favorite actor.

Johnny Depp is still Grinderwald and nothing can change that

The announcement happened just a few days after Fantastic Beasts production house resumed the work on their third film. Fantastic Beasts is the spinoff from ‘Harry Potter’ author JK Rowling. Depp had played Grindelwald, in the last two movies in the spin-off series. After his removal from the franchise, the franchise began searching for a new face that could live up to the charisma of Depp.

Related: Michael Jackson Came Very Close To Staging A Harry Potter Musical But Lost To J.K. Rowling

Mads Mikkelsen replaces Johnny Depp

Mads Mikkelsen was teased by Deadline as the replacement for Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, and soon after Warner Bros confirmed it. It was rumored that Fantasy Beasts 3 director David Yates had selected him as the perfect replacement. But as soon as the news flooded in the media, fans felt dejected. Mikkelsen is a good actor, but he can’t match Depp’s aura. Warner’s decision to replace Depp on the basis of the murky divorce battle is unacceptable. They have waited for an year for J K Rowling or Warner Bros to make amends on their decision and have recently invigorated the campaign seeing no change in status of Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3.

Fans launches campaign against Johnny Depp’s replacement

The end of 2020 kickstarted the campaign

‘Justice for Johnny Depp’ that soon began trending on Twitter. The news of his departure came as a bolt from the blue.

Now that fans have resumed the campaign, they are recalling the old tweet of a fan that said, “Johnny Depp didn’t lose Warner Bros. Warner Bros Lose Johnny Depp #JusticeForJohnnyDepp.” Another famous campaign tweet goes by, “Friendly reminder that NOBODY can play these roles the way Johnny Depp did, get ready for both series to flop without him. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp.”

Fans have resolved to not let injustice happen to Depp and have come out in big numbers asking the franchise to take back their decision. Check out some furious, quirky tweets that spell the aura of Depp. https://twitter.com/xgradxx/status/1470382961379975172?t=3k6PxWegWgR-AW655LQ6cw&s=19

Johnny Depp is my Grindelwald pic.twitter.com/5VZL1masbu — Страх и ненависть (@LasVegas_Hell) December 13, 2021

Fantastic Beasts isn’t the same without Johnny Depp. https://t.co/3GNzWCFJU4 — Ikhwan (@JatIkhwan) December 13, 2021

johnny depp will always be our grindelwald #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/0J5GRP7SDQ — solange ४ waitin for tlat -204 (@nasoliscio) December 13, 2021

We know for sure that no bigshot like Warner Bros can change the fact he is one of the most liked actors in Hollywood. It’s hard for fans to digest the fact that a production house would decide the career of an actor on the basis of his personal life.

Let us know if you agree with the fans and if you are interested to join the Justice for Depp campaign, in the comments box below.