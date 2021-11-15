Fans Trying To Set Up A Date Of Chris Evans And Selena Gomez; Justin Bieber Fuming

Chris Evans & Selena Gomez recent dating rumours have made Justin Bieber jealous.

Both Selena Gomez and Chris Evans are huge stars and have an immense fan following. Gomez was famously dating Justin Beiber and they broke up leaving a lot of fans sad. Now that Beiber is settled in his married life, fans are looking for a good boyfriend for Gomez. Though she dated a few celebrities after her break up with Beiber, she hasn’t found one. Fans have taken it upon themselves to find “the one” for her and they have found recent success in Chris Evans. A lot of gossip stories are playing on the internet teasing them about their dating and romance. However, one person who was really pissed in the process is none other than Justin Beiber.

Highlights —

Spinning the rumours around Chris Evans and Selena Gomez

Does Selena Gomez have soft feelings for Chris Evans?

Why so much buzz about Selena Gomez’s love life

Rising as a Disney child actress, Selena became a teen singing sensation and has gone on to star in films like ‘Spring Breakers’ & series like Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’. Evans became famous through the Avengers franchise, and has also done some indie films like ‘Knives Out’.

SPINNING THE RUMOURS AROUND CHRIS EVANS AND SELENA GOMEZ

Recently, some fans used the photograph published in an independent to prove their point that Chris Evans & Selena Gomez were photographed with each other. Later, on investigation, it was revealed that the photos only made it seem that the two were together, but were actually taken on two separate occasions.

Video Credits: Maddison Hill

Related: Quora Users Slam Selena Gomez As Overrated; Fans Furious

Elle then blew the lid off the pictures of Gomez & Evans allegedly leaving a restaurant & recording studio on the same day, revealing that the photos were old. Gomez’s photos were taken in November 2017 & October 2019 and Evans’ photos were from October 2013 & summer 2020.

DOES SELENA GOMEZ HAVE SOFT FEELINGS FOR CHRIS EVANS ?

Fans trying to set up a date of Chris Evans and Selena Gomez leave Justin Bieber fuming

Fans have started calling the couple “Chelena”. But, if you term it as blatant gossip, it’s time to look back into the time when Selena appeared on Bravo’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ in 2015. Gomez herself confessed in front of host Andy Cohen, “I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans”. Her statement didn’t get much hype then, because she was dating Justin Bieber at that time. Eagle-eyed fans didn’t fail to notice that Chris Evans followed Selena Gomez on Instagram recently, which ignited gossip. It is interesting to note that Gomez was among the 162 accounts Chris follows on the platform. Perhaps Selena isn’t aware of her new fan as she has over 267 million followers on Instagram.

Related: Chris Evans To Pick Up Captain America Shield One Last Time

WHY SO MUCH BUZZ ABOUT SELENA GOMEZ’S LOVE LIFE

Not just Chris Evans, fans have been linking her to various men lately. Recently, they alleged that something is brewing between the co-stars of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ – Gomez & Aaron Dominguez. They were spotted together getting cosy on the set. Before anyone could assume, Dominguez & Gomez stated that they aren’t dating.

Video Credits: TheThings Celebrity

Selena Gomez is still finding true love after her break-up with Beiber. She was also seen on a couple of dates with Jimmy Butler. Gomez & Butler have apparently gone on a couple of dates, but nothing solid came out of it. It seems like she’s playing around and having fun before she settles down like Beiber. On the other hand, fans who still believe that Gomes and Beiber have feelings for each other, have come out with another assumption. They think that Beiber still gets affected by Gomez’s link-up rumours. And he is not happy with all the air around Gomez and Evans.