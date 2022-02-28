Fans Furious With Brie Larson For Promoting NFTs

Brie Larson’s fans know her for being an open-hearted, down to earth celebrity. But recently they proved that their favourite star wasn’t immune to criticism. She received a backlash for purchasing NFTs.

There’s something about the fans not liking it when their favourite stars go about promoting the NFTs. First, it was Matt Damon who received solid criticism for appearing in an ad during the NFL where he was seen promoting cryptocurrency. Now, it’s Brie Larson who is facing a huge backlash for promoting an NFT on Twitter. The 32-year-old ‘Captain Marvel’ actress recently posted on her Twitter about having bought an NFT from the Flower Girls Collection. Even though she mentioned that it was for a charitable cause, fans did not hold back from expressing their discontent. When celebrities’ fans are upset about something, they don’t hold back from letting their favourite stars know that they are not happy!

Earlier in February, a major marketplace for the NFTs named OpenSea showed that Brie had purchased an NFT via their platform for 0.725 ETH, which is equivalent to $2,700. However, it also showed that she had already transferred the NFT to another user. Brie wrote on her Twitter that she had sold a portion of the NFTs to ‘a range of children’s charities’. However, it has been proved that the environmental impact of NFTs is not very good and hence, the fans are not very amused with the step.

It has become a fad among Hollywood celebrities to invest in cryptos. Recently, Paris Hilton and Jimmy Fallon showed off their Bored Ape NFTs. It was also met with a serious backlash by the fans. Other celebrities who have jumped on the bandwagon are Justin Bieber and Logan Paul. Actress Reese Witherspoon has become the biggest brand ambassador for NFTs in the more recent months. She said, “In the (near) future, every person will have a parallel digital identity. Avatars, crypto wallets, digital goods will be the norm. Are you planning for this? Crypto is here to stay. I’m committed to supporting creators who have pioneered the NFT space and encouraging more women to be a part of the conversation”.

Omg, not you too. I don't know how many celebs need to hear this but – *takes deep breath* – NFTS & CRYPTO ARE HORRENDOUSLY BAD FOR THE ENVIRONMENT, WORSE THAN THE ENTIRE CARBON FOOTPRINT OF SOME COUNTRIES, SO BAD IT'S TEARING KAZAKHSTAN APART IN CIVIL WAR.



Please, PLEASE stop. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) February 4, 2022

bye Brie — Gabby 🌈🇵🇭 (@gabs820) February 4, 2022

brie, nft’s are horrible for the environment, this is a dangerous trend to pawn off on your followers and fans and such a disappointment??? way to sell out to a planet killing trend — amber ♡ (@mbrleigh) February 4, 2022

More than anything, the fans have been asking why the celebrities are getting so involved with the whole new fad of cryptos? Max Read, the writer for Substack Magazine, has the answer. “Did you know, for example, that Jimmy Fallon is represented by CAA, which is an investor in the NFT marketplace OpenSea? And which recently signed a deal to represent the NFT collector 0xb1, who owns NFTs from Bored Ape Yacht Club and World of Women?” he wrote in an article.

Most of all, NFTs are not considered environment friendly. On the subject, Gizmodo wrote a long piece. It reads: “Without major overhauls to how tokens are created and sold, critics warn, it could ultimately help foist untold horrors on the biosphere and, by extension, humanity.”

DKODING believes that the severe backlash towards Brie’s announcement of associating with crypto has come from the right place. While the entire world is joining this fad of ‘getting rich quick’, one should not forget their responsibility towards the environment, or the fans will remind them! Like it happened in this case.

Tell us in the comments what do you think about this whole NFT and cryptocurrency movement? Also, tell us if you have been thinking of jumping on the bandwagon?