Fans’ Disappointment With The Ending Could Give Birth To Suits Season 10

‘Suits’ had become everyone’s favourite in a short span of time since its release. But fans are not happy about how the series ended and here is why?

‘Suits’ is an American legal drama series that premiered on June 23, 2011, on the USA Network. Aaron Korsh is the creator and writer of the show. ‘Suits’ is the longest-running show on the network and one of the most popular legal drama shows of all time. In fact, the show’s popularity has spawned a spin-off dubbed ‘Pearson’. Not to mention that it has sparked adaptations in Korea and Japan.

Why ‘Suits’ couldn’t do much to the plot – Explained

The show is set in a fictional law firm in New York City that rises to the top after a hotshot lawyer hires a talented college dropout. They close cases together and walk among the corporate movers and shakers, all while trying to keep the young recruit’s background hidden.

Picture this: A prunie and a mudding session with Louis. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/C0HGGEgFrC — Suits (@SuitsPeacock) March 2, 2021

The last two seasons of ‘Suits’ didn’t see much action. Aside from finally committing to the brewing Harvey and Donna romance, the series had no major plot that draws viewers in. Of course, there were the standard firm issues, and we’ve seen Harvey and Louis’ personal and professional relationship improve. However, almost everything that happened from season 8 onwards is a rehash of what we’d seen before in the show – namely, someone attempting to bring down the firm and the remaining employees banding together to prevent it.

Suits Season 9 on USA Network

Although we’d seen a few retreads of this plot detail in previous seasons of ‘Suits’, there was still some excitement about it because the show’s core concept – Mike being a con – remained intact. Harvey’s then-associate was so critical in battling any take-down attempt that they did everything they could to keep him in the company, despite the risks, thereby putting a new spin on things any time anyone attempted to take them down. They became more determined to keep his secret hidden as they realised how important he was to the organisation. In fairness, after their cover was blown and Mike spent time in jail in season 6, the show was still able to keep things exciting with an extended storyline focused around Mike being a real lawyer and finally returning to the firm, but they couldn’t do so in ‘Suits’ Seasons 8 and 9.

Season 9 of ‘Suits’ had just 10 episodes, unlike its predecessors, which meant that producer Aaron Korsh and the writers had to tie up all the remaining plot threads in a lot less time than usual – but they did it. After squabbling with Faye Richardson (Denise Crosby) all season, Harvey, Louis, and the rest of their allies were able to throw her out of the company. Mike was also on hand to support his former colleagues in beating their mutual foe. The series ended on a happy note with Louis and Sheila’s wedding, but Donna and Harvey married in a shocking turn of events, with the bonus announcement that they’re both leaving the New York firm to join Mike and Rachel in their Seattle firm. As Harvey moves to the West Coast, it means the law firm will have to change its name once again to represent the remaining lawyers.

All was wrapped up in about 47 minutes and several heart-warming moments were also hurried to fit everything in. The emotional moments and moments of heartbreak may have been exacerbated. Scenes like Louis delivering a son, Harvey proposing, and Katrina being a name partner felt hurried, and emotional conversations between the cast during these times would have been the icing on the cake.

Harvey seemed to back down too easily in the scene where Faye signed the wrong piece of paper, particularly when the partners had Faye. Jessica should have been in the finale, according to many viewers. Even though Rachel (Meghan Markle) was unable to return, fans had hoped to see a reunion of the “original” name partners.

But the episode wasn’t all bad; in fact, the finale was one of the best episodes of ‘Suits’. Harvey’s “absolute farewell”, Darvey’s wedding vows, and the flashbacks at the end just contributed to the overall flavour.

What’s your view on the ‘Suits’ finale? Let us know in the comments below.