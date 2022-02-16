Fans Have Gone Crazy Over the New ‘The Batman’ Posters Showcasing Bat and Cat

Warner Bros. recently released two new posters of ‘The Batman’ featuring Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight and Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman. Fans have been going crazy over the intense posters.

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ is getting a lot of hype from the fans of Robert Pattinson, DC comics or particularly the fans of the caped crusader. This hype is getting extreme as the movie approaches its release date which is March 4. In between, Warner Bros. prod. is trying to maintain or even increase the momentum that Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz starrer has gained till now. Hence, it’s dropping new clips and posters of the movie to spread the word among the even greater masses about ‘The Batman’.

‘The Batman’ gets two new posters featuring Bat and Cat

How fans are reacting to the new posters

The New Posters in Detail

The first poster shows Batman and Catwoman looking profoundly at the skyline of Gotham city. The background of the poster or Gotham city’s skyline seems somewhat like that of Off-world from the ‘Blade Runner‘ series. Perhaps, the two appear similar because of the orangish or golden colour pallet of the skyline. The poster may be a hint of the Batman and Catwoman’s team-up against Paul Dano’s Riddler and maybe even Colin Farrell’s Penguin, as it was teased in the trailer.

We can’t decide who we want to get our claws into more.



This is your EXCLUSIVE look at the Bat and the Cat. #TheBatman, in theaters March 4. pic.twitter.com/e9ilfGz5hD — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) January 19, 2022

The second poster shows an intense close up of Batman’s face, complete with his battle-ready Bat-suit and chiselled shadow jawline, with his motto “Unmask the Truth”. The Batman looks like cold death as to how some of his enemies have described him, staring at you in the eye. The structure of the poster may be a metaphor, possibly hinting at one of the core points of the movie’s storyline, which involves the sins of the Wayne family.

He’s not Batman. He’s THE BATMAN.



It’s not a poster. It’s THE EXCLUSIVE poster. @mattreevesLA takes #TheBatman to another level, in theaters March 4. pic.twitter.com/pEMyAk6mkW — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) January 19, 2022

The reaction of the fans

Fans of Robert Pattinson and the Dark Knight have reacted in more than one way to the release of the new posters by Warner Bros.

Some fans made wholesome memes about Robert Pattinson and the movie.

While for some fans the poster featuring the Cat and the Bat is all about the chemistry, we’ve seen of the pair in the trailers so far.

Amazing 🦇🐈‍⬛ pic.twitter.com/SPrEC162x9 — feral pixie dream girl (@rosannafayex) January 19, 2022

We hope that ‘The Batman’ keeps up with all the hype it is getting when it takes over the theatres on March 4.

