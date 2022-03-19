Evil Brie Larson Deliberately Revealed The Plot Of The Marvels

Brie Larson surely doesn’t know how to keep her mouth shut.

Marvel actor Brie Larson is supremely excited to reprise her role as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, in the sequel film titled The Marvels. She became the first Marvel woman to get a solo film, Captain Marvel, and later made her presence felt in Avengers: Endgame. While fans are waiting to get every single update about the plot and are already writing theories, Larson has been revealing way too much information about the script. This time, she went on to give her reaction when she first read The Marvels script.

Highlights:

Brie Larson all praise for director Nia DaCosta

Brie Larson calls the script “Bonkers”. Can you guess why?

Brie Larson all praise for director Nia DaCosta

Brie Larson recently made an appearance in Uproxx and spoke about the upcoming film The Marvels. Marvel Studios is keeping the plot under wraps, just like every time. They are scared of actors who keep revealing more than required information, like Tom Holland kept throwing hints about the cameo of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Larson has been strictly instructed to not discuss much of the film; she found herself between the devil and the deep sea on Uproxx. Larson told the host how much she enjoyed working with Nia DaCosta, who is directing The Marvels.

Brie Larson all praise for director Nia DaCosta

Larson went on to praise the director calling her the future of Marvel Studios, “I wish I could talk about it. I can talk about my feelings around it.” She couldn’t stop praising Da Costa,” I can say that…I can’t say enough about how incredible our director, Nia DaCosta, is and what an honor it was to work with her, what an immense talent she is, how much I just feel like she’s the future.”

MORE FROM DKODING: Brie Larson Wants Marvel To Repair Her Image With The Marvels

Larson said that when she read the script for the first time, she was flabbergasted and couldn’t believe what she was reading. Marvel’s constant rigour to reinvent themselves, fearlessly touch upon difficult areas has impressed the actress.

Brie Larson calls the script “Bonkers”. Can you guess why?

She revealed,”When I read the script for the first time, I couldn’t believe what I was reading. I was like, this is bonkers.” She praised Marvel saying, “And it’s the thing that I love about Marvel, is that they continue to reinvent. They continue to do the thing that you just would never think would be possible in these films. And they’re not afraid to go there. So I’m super excited about what we did”.

Earlier Captain Marvel revealed that The Marvel set is just like Disneyland. She got to live in her private Disney theme park while working on the film. Now, calling the script “Bonkers” has made the eagle eyed fans look for hints on the official social media handles of The Marvels as well as of the people involved in the film. Though Larson has tried her best not to give any information about The Marvels, fans have got their share of fodder to write the fan theory on the plot.

Let us know if you are able to take hints from Brie Larson and guess the plot of The Marvels in the comments box below. Stay updated with DKODING on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.