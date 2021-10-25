Eternals And Hawkeye Joining Forces To Solve An Important Mystery Of Captain America

The cosmic creatures in Chloe Zhao’s ‘Eternals’ and the Christman fiesta ‘Hawkeye’ are teasing to tie loose threads about Steve Rogers.

Chris Evans‘ Steve Rogers bid us a heavy, tear-jerking goodbye but that doesn’t mean the First Avenger is wiped from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Steve Rogers will continue to be elemental, at least in spirit, as the MCU progresses. His legacy is everlasting as proved through the Captain America mystery generated in Disney+ ‘Hawkeye‘ and ‘Eternals‘.

It’s truly heartbreaking that ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ was the last time when we heard Chris Evans, as Captain America, say “Avengers, assemble”. When Thanos was defeated and two of his closest friends, Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff, were martyred in the battle, Cap had nothing but time on his hands.

Steve Rogers went back in time to reunite with his love Peggy Carter and risked his youth. He didn’t regret the choice and peacefully succumbed to old age. He even passed on the shield of Captain America to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson or the Falcon.

Throughout Disney+’s ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘, there were constant allusions to Steve Rogers’ legacy as Captain America. This included Sam Wilson’s reluctance of being the next Captain America, despite being handed over the mantle.

Secondly, John Walkers, the newly-appointed Captain America, failed to create a good mark under the shadow of Steve Roger’s legacy. Moreover, Sharon Carter, Peggy’s niece, also chose a darker path that Steve Rogers would strongly censure and would not let go unpunished.

Given all of this, although Chris Evans has completed his tenure with MCU, it seems Steve Rogers will remain alive in the storylines for a long time to come. This was proved through recent revelations in ‘Eternals’ and ‘Hawkeye’.

‘Eternals’ trailer has caused an immense amount of stir among fans. There is so little we know about Eternals and how the MCU plans on approaching the stories of these superheroes.

In the trailer, the Eternals ponder over the most pressing question that is bothering even the fans. Who will now lead the Avengers? While exploring this puzzle, the superheroes also mentioned that a leader for Avengers is necessary now that “Captain Rogers” is out of the picture.

It feels extremely absurd that they would refer to the original Captain America as Captain Rogers. This would imply that given the informal reference to Cap, they have met him before. However, as revealed in ‘Hawkeye’ trailer, this title of Captain Rogers has more to do with the MCU’s plans than Eternals. ‘Hawkeye’ solves this Captain America mystery created in ‘Eternals’.

In the ‘Hawkeye’ trailer, it is revealed that Broadway is staging a show after Steve Rogers. The musical is titled “Rogers” with the tagline of “A timeless story of a timeless hero”. Although this seems innocent, here’s why this is an attempt to start creating a distinction between Steve Rogers and his role as Captain America.

‘Hawkeye’ is considered to be set in December 2023, only sometime before the US government reveals John Walker as the inevitably failed Captain America. By paying homage to Steve Rogers sans his Captain America identity, MCU and the US government within the MCU are planning to move on from Steve Rogers as Captain America and start afresh.

While Sam Wilson is the most worthy bearer of Captain America’s shield, there is no doubt that Steve Rogers will always remain the most prized Captain America, whose legacy is unparalleled.

What do you think of the “Rogers” musical in ‘Hawkeye’? Are you yearning that Disney+ actually releases a full-fledged musical after Steve Rogers? Comment below!