Scarlett Johansson vs Disney: A Marvel Co-star Finally Stands Up In Support Of Black Widow

Elizabeth Olsen has expressed support for Scarlett Johansson’s feud with Disney.

Actors, whether stars or not, are basically out on their own when it comes to working in Hollywood. And, unfortunately, their glamour and talent don’t protect them from those times when they’re meted out with unfair treatment by big media houses, which is not rare.

In what some call a fight against a behemoth studio, Scarlett Johansson has stood up for herself and her due as an actress against Disney+.

But that’s not all. To support the star, a Marvel co-star has spoken up for the Black Widow.

Johansson, who is suing Disney, has gained support from fellow Marvel actor Elizabeth Olsen, who is the lead actor in Marvel’s ‘WandaVision‘. Elizabeth Olsen even praised Scarlett Johansson for the stand she took.

The actor, whose film ‘Black Widow’ has recently released, filed a lawsuit against Disney in July. Disney released ‘Black Widow’, which is Johansson’s first and only, and also the last, standalone movie, on its platform even as it was being released in cinemas. Johansson claims that this is a breach of contract.

She says that releasing the movie on the streaming platform impacted her payment, which was dependent upon how the movie did in theatres.

Disney meanwhile claims that there was no agreement with Johansson that ‘Black Widow’ was going to get an exclusively theatrical release.

Elizabeth Olsen has expressed support for Scarlett Johansson against Disney. Olsen, while getting interviewed by “Vanity Fair”, said, “When it comes to actors and their earnings, I mean, that’s just, that’s just all contracts. So it’s either in the contract or it’s not”.

When it comes down to it, actors are only as good and safe as their contracts. So it makes sense to fight for your worth. We’re glad Johansson’s fighting for it. And we’re glad that she has support.