Dwayne Johnson Refuses To Be DC’s Future Without Zack Snyder and Henry Cavill

The Rock is all set to play the DC superhero ‘Black Adam’, but his increasing demands have reportedly gotten Warner Bros. into a fix. Will he be successful in bringing Henry Cavill and Zack Snyder back to the DCEU?

Marvel vs DC is not a competition anymore, with Marvel being many steps ahead of its rival when it comes to making critically acclaimed movies that are also box office successes. And this objective opinion comes when DC has a richer pool of supeheroes in its arsenal. But as they say, better late than never! DC has decided to go all-out with its cinematic universe for its next phase, post the ‘Zack Snyder’ era. Supposedly, one of the first films from this phase will be Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson starrer ‘Black Adam’. Signing arguably the biggest star in the world, DC has cleared that it doesn’t intend to give up and will be back with a bang. While many will say that it was a smart decision to bring a big star as The Rock on-board, it has caused quite a lot of trouble for the DCEU. The Rock, reportedly, is hell bent on bringing Henry Cavill and Zack Snyder back to the DCEU.

Now, the WB execs has made it clear many times over that there was no chance of restoring the mythical Snyder-wise, which comprised of a five film franchise. So far, the DC fans have seen three among them- ‘Man of Steel’, ‘Batman V Superman’ and ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’. (The last one came to exist only when the DC fans hounded the Warner Bros. for years.) There were two more ‘Justice League’ films that were supposed to follow, but given the bad critical and commercial response the Snyder directed DC films have been getting, it was always a long shot. But as it happens, Dwayne is a big fan of director Zack Snyder and who can deny that Snyder has a cult-like following behind his back. Hence, The Rock is reportedly asking the WB execs to bring the Snyder-verse back.

Dwayne Johnson wants Zack Snyder and Henry Cavill back into the DCEU!

In addition, he has also been a fan of Henry Cavill’s Superman, who was supposed to appear in ‘Black Adam’. But since WB has also said that they have no plans to approach Henry for an extension in the contract, they just might have to do it for the sake of The Rock. The Rock previously showered love on Zack Snyder directed ‘Man of Steel’ and said that he wanted to be a producer on the ‘Man of Steel 2’ if it ever happened. But unfortunately, it never did.

Dwayne Johnson wants Henry Cavill in the DCEU

Ever since The Rock has agreed to be a part of ‘Black Adam’, he has mentioned his desire to have his character fighting Superman in a one-on-one showdown. As per the sources, The Rock is willing to stake anything for that to happen. He fought with the WB execs to include a post-credits scene including Henry Cavill’s Superman, which could set the stage for a future conflict between the two powerful superheroes. However, WB isn’t very keen on the idea, but then again, it also has to keep their next big star happy. Hence, they are mulling over the possibility of using a Henry Cavill stand-in to play the role. It can be in the same way that they did in another DC superhero film ‘Shazam!’

Although we can’t say anything with absolute certainty as WB had previously caved in to the fans’ demands when they green-lit the Zack Snyder’s vision of ‘Justice League’. So, while we don’t know how keen are they on bringing Henry back to essay the role, we are certain that there can’t be a DCEU without Superman. Hence, in the near future, we can hear something about the re-casting of the role.

Since The Rock was roped in to play Black Adam for the DCEU, he seems highly excited to be a part of the universe. Whether his demands will be taken seriously by the WB suits, it remains to be seen. ‘Black Adam’ releases in July 2022. What are your views on the extended DC universe? Do you also think that Zack Snyder must be given another chance to restore his vision?