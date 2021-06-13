Dwayne Johnson blackmailing DCEU to get back Henry Cavill

There are rumours that Dwayne Johnson is pushing DCEU to get Cavill on board with ‘Black Adam’. Is this true? Keep reading to find out.

Dwayne Johnson has been linked to ‘Black Adam’ for several years, long before the DCEU officially began in 2013 with Zack Snyder’s ‘Man of Steel’. Despite the unfortunate decline of the franchise, following the theatrical release of ‘Justice League’, the live-action debut of the DC anti-hero and legendary Shazam villain has remained in the works. ‘Black Adam’ is set to release in the near future, but it is unlikely to have many parallels to the story of Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’.

DWAYNE JOHNSON PUSHING DCEU TO GET CAVILL

Dwayne Johnson is ensuring that the buzz surrounding ‘Black Adam’ continues to grow with each passing day, and there appears to be no way he is considering compromising on that front. While the film’s release date has already heightened anticipation, a major mystery has been solved. Another huge mystery is the casting coup, which refers to the ones who have not joined and several that have been speculated about. Henry Cavill, our Blue Boy Scout, is the most recent name to appear.

Yes, you read that correctly. There had been a few hints that Superman would appear in front of ‘Black Adam’, but nothing substantial enough to cause widespread speculation. If the latest is to be believed, the man’s greatest desire is to face Henry Cavill on television. Dwayne Johnson has his sights set on the Superman star, and we know The Rock always gets his way.

Daniel Richtman, an insider, is usually at the forefront of speculation. The tipster has linked the actor to more than a dozen new and pre-existing film and television properties in the last three months, in addition to the endless and often contradictory rumours about his future as the DCEU’s Superman. “[The] Rock still pushing for Cavill to come back to DCEU in a big role”, he says.

If you run 30 investigative leads on a single talent, there’s a good chance that at least some of them will be right on the money, and Richtman’s latest is unquestionably one of the less fantastic tales, after claiming that Dwayne Johnson is pushing to bring Cavill back to the Warner Bros. shared universe and DC Films.

ARE THERE ANY CHANCES THAT THIS RUMOUR CAN TURN TRUE?

Dwayne Johnson and Henry Cavill are both DCEU mainstays, and their reunion will be nothing short of spectacular. According to “We Got This Covered”, the ‘Black Adam’ star has taken this very seriously and is working hard to get Superman fame on board. The former WWE veteran wishes to make Shazam’s arch-stand-alone enemy’s film an event that the world will remember for the rest of time.

Meanwhile, one cannot completely dismiss this rumour, because Henry Cavill’s contract with the DC executives still includes a recurring appearance as the Blue Boy Scout. In that case, it appears to be the simplest decision to have him team up with Dwayne Johnson and make a massive impact. After all is said and done, if this occurs, we are in for a real treat. ‘Black Adam’ will release in theatres around the world on July 29, 2022.

We are hoping that we get to see the duo on screen. What’re your thoughts on this? Comments down below.