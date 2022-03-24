Duffer Brothers Tweaking Stranger Things Season 4 In Light Of Ukraine Crisis

The Russia-Ukraine war to affect the release of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4? Will Season 4 be released this year? Continue reading to find out.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things‘ since the third season finished in 2019. However, due to the pandemic, the production of season 4 was delayed slightly. And now, fans are wondering if the Russia-Ukraine war issue would have any impact on the premiere of the new season. Will the war crisis affect the release of ‘Stranger Things’ in any way? Let’s find out.

Will Russia-Ukraine War affect ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4?

‘Stranger Things’ celeb Jennifer Marshall on the Russia-Ukraine conflict

What is the plotline of ‘Stranger Things’?

The Duffer Brothers created ‘Stranger Things’, a Netflix-exclusive American science fiction horror drama television series. The ensemble cast members include Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Cara Buono, Dacre Montgomery, and Maya Hawke.

Hawkins, Indiana, in the early 1980s, is the setting for the drama, which takes place in a fictional rural town. Hawkins National Laboratory, which is next door, claims to undertake scientific research for the US Department of Energy. But it also conducts paranormal and supernatural operations, including some using human test subjects. They’ve unwittingly created a portal to a parallel universe known as “the Upside Down”. The impact of Upside Down begins to have terrible implications for Hawkin’s residents who are ignorant of it.

This is when ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 will premiere

It looks like the Russia-Ukraine war crisis is not going to affect the release date of season 4.

‘Stranger Things’ long-awaited fourth season will air this summer in two parts, with Netflix also confirming that the show’s fifth season will be its final.

The Russia-Ukraine war to affect the release of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

“Seven years ago, we planned out the entire story arc for ‘Stranger Things'”, show creators Matt and Ross Duffer wrote in a letter to fans. The letter went on to say that they expected the story to last four to five seasons at the time. But as the audience could see, they are now on their way to the finish line.

‘Stranger Things 4’s’ first half will premiere on May 27th, followed by the second half on July 1st. In addition, the Duffer Brothers have suggested the possibility of future spin-offs, “There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of ‘Stranger Things’; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes”.

Jennifer Marshall on Russia-Ukraine war crisis

The actor discussed the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. She expressed her “tremendous sadness” over the situation and said she didn’t know what message to offer Ukrainians at this time because “words simply aren’t enough”. She reassured them that the world was watching and that it was on their side.

“Innocent men, women, and children are being killed,” she told the publication. Their home being taken away from them. They are in excruciating pain and have a sense of hopelessness that she is certain is overwhelming. She admitted to struggling with sending a message because this is a time when words are simply insufficient. But if she had to say anything to the Ukrainians, she would say: “The entire world is watching. The entire world is rooting for you. Stay strong and continue to fight for your country and your families “.

She further added that even though she served in the military, she has never faced an invasion in her lifetime. Foreign forces have never invaded her country, bombed her neighbourhoods, or forced her family members to evacuate and become refugees. For Ukrainians, the anxiety is palpable. She further urges the public to keep on because they are doing the right thing and use the technology to help the Ukrainians who have fled or are not fighting in the conflict. During times like these, powerful visuals may spread like wildfire and help advance the cause by persuading those in positions of authority to act.

