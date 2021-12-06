Donning The Bat-Suit Was A Rather Crazy Experience For The New Caped Crusader Robert Pattinson

The character of the Caped Crusader has been played by numerous actors over the years, but the news of Robert Pattinson’s DC debut as ‘Batman’ raised the curiosity of fans worldwide.

Watch Robert Pattinson talk about his experience as the ‘Batman’.

Video Credits: ET Canada

The actor is well-known for his memorable performance as Edward Cullen, in ‘The Twilight Saga’. However, the ‘Twilight’ actor managed to win the hearts of the DC fans through his brooding and rather unique take on the dark knight.

Video Credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

Robert Pattinson was chosen to play the role of the defender of Gotham in a trilogy that uniquely depicts the character of Bruce Wayne. The celebrated ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy by Christopher Nolan stole the hearts of the DC fans with its thrilling plots and bone-chilling action sequence. However, the director of Robert Pattinson’s Batman, Matt Reeves promised the audience a “very point of view-driven, noir Batman tale” in his interview with “The Hollywood Reporter”.

Matt Reeves further explained this new take on the superhero, which will not only be thrilling but also humanistic and emotional – “The comics have a history of that. [Bruce Wayne] is supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily a part of what the movies have been”. In detective mode, Bruce Wayne is to set out on a journey to solve crimes and protect the people of Gotham, thereby allowing his character to undergo emotional transformations.

Video Credits: New Trailer Buzz

The Caped Crusader played by Robert Pattinson is radically different from his predecessors. The director, Matt Reeves has portrayed the character in a more humanistic light than that of a typical Marvel or DC superhero. This younger Bruce Wayne is emotional and driven by the urge to seek vengeance by fighting and solving crimes. At a “CinemaCon” panel, it was also pointed out that in Pattinson’s portrayal Bruce seems to be “really working out his rage. All the fights seem very personal”. This impulsiveness is natural as Bruce still lacks experience and has little control over his emotions. However, the character undergoes a transformation as he shifts into the detective mode, where Pattinson plays Batman, the crime-solver.

Video Credits: DC Fandome

Watch the DC Fandome 2021- The Batman Panel featuring Robert Pattinson and more!

Pattinson’s Caped Crusader can be called one of the best adaptations of the character so far on grounds of the growth and development that Batman goes through with each of his crime-fighting experiences. After each encounter with the Gotham villains, Pattinson’s Batman increasingly relies on intelligence and strategy rather than high-tech equipment unlike the other Cape Crusaders we have witnessed so far. This realistic approach definitely makes Pattinson’s Batman stand out from the rest and provide a new angle to the character of our beloved superhero.

Video Credits: Flash Marvel

How was Pattinson’s experience as the Caped Crusader?

Robert Pattinson made his debut in the fantasy film ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’, as Cedric Diggory. He also received significant recognition for his portrayal of Stephenie Meyer’s character Edward Cullen in the fantasy film series ‘The Twilight Saga’. Moving on from such fantasy films and shouldering the responsibilities of the defender of Gotham City was a challenge that the actor took up readily, being a big Batman fan himself. However, donning the Bat-suit and being remembered as one of the many Caped Crusaders in the history of DC films had its own implications upon Pattinson.

Video Credits: Variety

In an interview with “ET Canada”, Robert Pattinson expressed his feelings about being Batman. “It’s a strange feeling, I had moments when I was shooting when you just caught a glimpse of yourself in a reflection and be like, ‘Am I actually doing this, this is crazy’. It’s a combination of the suit that does a lot of the work for you, but then when you need to do some work you have to really fight it [laughs]. But it’s a very special feeling to put it on though.”

Well, this young Batman has definitely raised the expectations of the fans worldwide. Pattinson’s approach towards meeting such expectations is pretty simple. He wants to bring “something new to it and not want to scare people off, and work in the confines of the costume”.

Is Robert Pattinson the best Batman so far? Tell us in the comments below!