DKODING Exclusive: 90 Day Fiancé Star Tiffany Smith Reveals New Name After Divorce

‘90 day Fiancé’ star Tiffany Franco Smith is yet again under the spotlight; this time for a rumoured new beau. Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith’s marriage has been rocky at best, as ’90 Day Fiancé’ fans are well aware. Ronald’s irrational jealousy is just one of countless issues that have resulted in public brawls.

Tiffany and Ronald made their debuts together on season 1 of ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’. They were later seen in new 90-day spin-off shows- the last one being ’90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After?’ For the majority of the seasons, the couple lived on different continents and gravely struggled to fix their messy relationship. Since joining the cast, the mother-of-two has seen a lot of shifts in her personal life. From an unexpected pregnancy to publicly throwing digs at Ronald online, there now seems to be a new man in her life. Read on to know more.

THE GAMBLING, THE LIES AND THE SACRIFICE

As fans would know, Ronald and Tiffany have been on quite a roller coaster ride. When we were first introduced to the couple, the pair seemed to be very much in love. Seeing Tiffany’s son, Daniel, from another relationship, embracing Ronald as his dad was probably the sweetest moment in ‘90 day Fiancé’ history. But with Ron’s recovery from a gambling addiction, followed the lies. This ultimately put Tiffany in a tough spot to whether or not she should leave behind everything she and her son have ever known for the love of her life in South Africa.

Exclusive ‘90 day Fiancé’ star Tiffany Smith Reveals New Name After Divorce With Husband

Following their emotional reunion in ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’, they were quick to tie the knot in South Africa. Not too long after, an unexpected but perhaps not surprising pregnancy changed their lives forever. However, as time passed by, it seemed like their honeymoon phase had reached an expiration date, and the couple were no longer happy campers.

WHAT IS TIFFANY AND RONALD’S RELATIONSHIP STATUS TODAY?

With their marriage, which seems to be already fizzled out, the couple is most definitely not in a relationship anymore. On multiple accounts, specifically while interacting with her fans on Instagram, Tiffany has bashed Ronald for his toxic (her words: abusive) behaviour that she has boldly expressed as unbearable. And, of course, the South African cast member is equally accountable.

Perhaps it was in a fit of rage, or maybe the sense of feeling victimized, Ronald also shared some truths about his wife on Instagram. This eventually led to Celeb bloggers John Yates and Sharrel’s World acting as counsellors to solve their issues through a live stream. As shocking, embarrassing and drastic as that might have been, the parents of the two agreed to make all the attempts to fix their marriage. Fast forward to the present, neither of them are following each other on their social media accounts and barely have any posts of themselves with each other. So, who is the new mystery man that Tiffany is ready to change her name for?

TIFFANY SMITH REVEALS HER NEW NAME

Fans have been on Tiffany and Ronald’s journey right from the get-go. While Ronald lives a rather quiet social media life, Tiffany has been entertaining her fans with new content on Instagram and Tik-Tok. Furthermore, with her new makeup line and weight-loss transformation, the only other thing that fans REALLY want to know is who her new man is.

Celebs crushing on other celebs is no news. And for Tiffany, Outlander star Sam Heughan is the man of her dreams. After Tiffany posted an image of the actor on her Instagram story, content creators came up with the craziest assumption that Heughan and Smith were going out. As a fan and writer, all it took was some digging and a reply to the ‘90 day’ star’s story to know what the real deal was.

The cast member shared a screenshot of the video with the caption,

“We really wanted to keep our relationship a secret, but the cat is out of the bag. I am dating Sam Hueghan. Hahahah”

We would imagine a big 90-day celebrity like herself would choose to not respond, but she did much more than that. A voice message from her is all that it took for us to believe that Tiffany Smith changing her name for Sam Heughan could be a mix in the making. Here’s what Tiffany will change her name to:

However, whether or not Tiffany Smith changing her name for Sam Heughan will be a reality, we will certainly be the first ones to let you in on all the latest updates. What do you think about Ronald and Tiffany’s relationship? Do you think they should give their marriage another shot? Should Sam Hueghan give Tiffany the attention she deserves? Let us know in the comment section below.