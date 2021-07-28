Discovery Speeds Up The Process To Ruin Henry Cavill And Restructure DCEU

Discovery is interfering with the administration of DCEU and has teamed up to destroy Henry Cavill’s career.

Newly-formed conglomerate Warner Bros. Discovery has found its first purpose. The first thing on the to-do list of newly formed CEO David Zaslav is to dump Henry Cavill and restructure DCEU to streamline its operation. The corporate structure, as everyone knows, is in shambles with no clue how DCEU will stand against the ever-competitive Marvel plans in future.

Highlights —

Discovery doesn’t want Snyder-verse and Henry Cavill anymore

Warner Bros. Discovery firing everyone in association with DCEU

Is the claim true?

DISCOVERY DOESN’T WANT SNYDERVERSE AND HENRY CAVILL ANYMORE

Discovery paces up to ruin Henry Cavill and restructure DCEU

While fans would love to see Henry Cavill donning the Superman cape again, Discovery has decided to get rid of Syderverse forever. No reboot of the old guard this time. A recent Reddit leak suggests that Discovery is firing everyone associated with DCEU, to start afresh. Neither old ideas are welcome, nor old people helming DCEU. But the veracity of the claim is arguable (however, the Reddit user has a proven track record with scoops).

WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY FIRING EVERYONE IN ASSOCIATION WITH DCEU

The hypothesis is a thorough generalization that only points to a jumbled hierarchy. Discovery is not trying to get rid of everyone involved with DC, nor does it have anything against Henry Cavill. Because, if they were in real trying to dump everyone with a vested interest in the DCEU, then the relations with DC Films president Walter Hamada, HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys, WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, and Warner Bros would have been different.

IS THE CLAIM TRUE?

No evidence can be found even down the ladder that suggests the overhaul in administration. DC Comics, Inc. is in Warner Bros, which is an integral part of DC Entertainment and their movies are based on the content of the DC Comics. It is ridiculous that Discovery will interfere in the administration of DCEU even though it doesn’t have the slightest bit of stake in it.

