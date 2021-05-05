Determined Gal Gadot Takes The Equal Pay Fight To DC

Gal Gadot opens up about her struggle for equal pay and her fight against pay disparities. Keep reading to find out what she has to say on this issue.

Even Wonder Woman has to fend for herself in the struggle for fair pay. Gal Gadot, who is no stranger to the topic of pay disparities, claims that her greatest fight as a woman has been against pay disparity between her and her male co-stars. In 2016’s ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice‘, Gadot made her debut as the DC comics hero. Gadot and Wonder Woman (a.k.a. Diana Prince) didn’t make their mark as box office superheroes until 2017’s ‘Wonder Woman’.

Highlights —

‘Impact With Gal Gadot’ reveals Gal Gadot’s struggle over her pay parity

Pay parity in DC universe

‘Impact With Gal Gadot’ reveals Gal Gadot’s struggle over her pay parity

Related: Gal Gadot Is A Healthier Superhero Than Brie Larson: Here’s Why

‘Impact With Gal Gadot’ reveals Gal Gadot’s struggle on her pay parity

Gal Gadot, who plays Wonder Woman in the Marvel comics, has admitted that the pay gap in Hollywood has been her greatest challenge. In her six-part short documentary, ‘Impact With Gal Gadot’, she revealed, “My biggest struggle as a woman has been equal pay as my male co-stars, (all of) whom I love so much. As a woman, that has been the biggest thing. As a human being, I have struggled with many other problems. But the thing that I fought for the most was equal pay with my male stars”. Previously, actors like Jennifer Lawrence, Salma Hayek, Emma Watson, and others have spoken out about it. Gal was also in the news recently regarding pay disparities.

She also added that: “The show will follow women living in communities marred by violence, poverty, trauma, discrimination, oppression, and natural disasters, and yet against all odds, they dare to dream, stand out, speak up. It will feature six women, including a 19-year-old college student, a ballet dancer in Brazil, a trauma therapist from California, a formally homeless transwoman.”

“There’s something so refreshing to surround yourself and to hear, to see stories that are driven by good and goodwill … What makes the show unique is that you see women who come from problematic backgrounds – whether it’s discrimination, natural disasters, or loss. Whatever it might be, they don’t let it put them down. They use the pain that they are struggling with and turn it into something positive that can affect other people”, she said.

Video Credits: OSSA

Gadot cites her mother and grandmother as her first role models, despite the show’s goal of highlighting underrepresented women. Gadot grew up in Israel, where her mother was a teacher and taught her and her younger sister to be “confident, to love ourselves, dream and dare”.

Related: Wonder Woman Overshadowed Man Of Steel, But Henry Cavill Prevailed Over Gal Gadot

The first episode, “Ice Breakers”, will premiere on April 26 on Nat Geo Global’s YouTube channels. These episodes will be available on the India YouTube channel two days after they are released on the global channel.

Pay parity in DC universe

Despite the fact that ‘Wonder Woman’ was a box office success, only a small portion of the budget went to Gadot’s salary. According to The Daily Dot in 2017, Gadot was paid only $300,000 for her first ‘Wonder Woman’ film. Of course, such a high salary for a superhero film isn’t unusual, but it is surprising given ‘Wonder Woman’s’ success. Chris Evans was also paid $300,000 for his first appearance as Captain America in 2011’s ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’, according to Deadline.

Video Credits: Pop Trigger

Though Gadot was the face of one of the most successful DC Comics films Warner Bros. has released to date, with 2017’s ‘Wonder Woman’ grossing over $821 million at the global box office, she was only paid $300,000 to play the superhero — a figure that surprised many when it was revealed in 2017. Nonetheless, Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman’ salary highlights the pay disparity between actors and actresses in Hollywood. According to Forbes, Gadot’s Justice League co-star Henry Cavill was paid $14 million as Superman in 2013’s ‘Man of Steel’, which grossed about $100 million less than ‘Wonder Woman’ did in the United States.

We hope this disparity changes soon and women are given equal pay. Comment your thoughts on this issue.