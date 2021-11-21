Desperate John Cena Agreed To Play Peacemaker Even Before Knowing About The Role

When John Cena ventured into acting, he was stereotyped in a certain kind of ‘American badass’ character. But following his portrayal of Peacemaker in the DC film ‘The Suicide Squad’, he is being taken more seriously. But why did he say yes to James Gunn before even knowing what was being offered?

It’s not new for the WWE stars to explore the avenues of Hollywood down the line. The likes of Hulk Hogan, Dave Bautista, and the Rock has ventured into acting following their successful wrestling careers. The latest WWE star Hollywood has welcomed with an open heart and a red carpet is John Cena. Counted among the most popular WWE stars, John was recently seen in the reboot of ‘The Suicide Squad‘. The film was a commercial and critical success and John further established himself as a bankable star, while still far away from the glory Dwayne Johnson is basking in. But how did he go about becoming the DC universe’s Peacemaker?

Highlights —

John Cena said yes to Peacemaker before knowing

John Cena took Peacemaker’s role

John said in an interview with the “Esquire” magazine that he believed that opportunities knock on our doors and we must be ready to answer the doors. This happened when he received a call from James Gunn to star in ‘The Suicide Squad’ film. He did not know whether he was the first choice for the role or there was anyone before him. In the film, John was seen portraying a superhero who was jingoistic and patriotic to his motherland USA. Justifying his name, he could kill anyone that threatened to sabotage the peace of his nation. He adopted the same persona during his WWE year and also exhibited the same during the early few films of his career. Hence, he said yes to the role almost immediately, desperate to make his mark in Hollywood.

Related: Fast And Furious 10 Finally Has A Rock Cameo, Thanks To Vin Diesel

John Cena took Peacemaker’s role

James Gunn knew that John was the perfect candidate to play Peacemaker, the darker version of Captain America. In the film, his character was made a little lighter, cracking one-liners and becoming a part of funny gags from the film. Thus, John brought a distinct charm to his character and played a significant role in the film becoming a runaway success. His character was fleshed out so well that James began itching to develop a TV series based on the character.

Video Credits: Entertainment Tonight

As it turns out, the pandemic, like it did to the rest of us, had James stuck inside his own house, craving for inspiration. He was so amused with the character of Peacemaker in his film that he began writing a TV spin-off Peacemaker series for fun. He seemed very happy with the final result and called John to discuss the possibility of a series. John said that James called him and before he could say anything, John replied that he would do it.

Related: James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad Is WB’s First Step Towards Redemption

John Cena said yes to Peacemaker before knowing

John added that working with James was a great experience for him. He also liked the things James did with the character. James further asked John that how he could agree without knowing what he had written. John again said that he was in. When James finally said that the call was about a Peacemaker TV series, John was excited. He did not expect that and it was a pleasant surprise for him. Hence, there was no doubt in John’s mind about whether to carry forward with Peacemaker or not.

John Cena said yes to Peacemaker

As per the reports, the series has finished filming for its first season and it will be on-air sometime in 2022. John mentioned that it was great fun working with a talented cast and crew on ‘The Suicide Squad’. Considering the fact that he was a newcomer in front of stars such as Idris Elba and Margot Robbie, James’ faith in him helped him deliver probably the best performance of his career.

Video Credits: IMDb

The HBO series ‘Peacemaker’ is created by James Gunn and will be aired in 2022. The series will take a peek into the origins of Peacemaker and how his crazy patriotic personality’s foundations were laid.

Tell us in the comments how much did you enjoy Cena’s performance in ‘The Suicide Squad’. Also tell us, according to you, what other DC characters can show up in the upcoming series.