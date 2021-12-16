Deadpool Is Lying About Taking A Break From Acting

‘Free Guy’ star Ryan Reynolds announced earlier this year in October that he would be initiating a hiatus from acting. But the facts point towards the contrary as he recently signed a new movie with John Krasinski. Keep reading to find out more!

As glamorous it is to work in Hollywood, it can also take a toll on one’s personal life and mental health. This is a message that Ryan Reynolds has been trying to convey with his recently announced break from acting. However, while the actor tried to prioritise himself over his career, it looks like Ryan Reynolds is already back from his break.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Ryan Reynolds’ decision to leave acting

Ryan Reynolds is conflicted between his work and family life

A MUCH-NEEDED BREAK

Ryan Reynolds is known to be one of the funniest guys in Hollywood, but he is also one of the most candid ones. The actor has been pretty vocal about his struggles with mental health and balancing personal life and work life. After announcing a sabbatical from acting in October, the actor came clean about his reasons for maintaining distance between himself and the industry.

Ryan Reynolds decision to leave acting

Related: Hugh Jackman Will Never Return As Wolverine

As per Reynolds, he has a penchant for overcommitting himself and finds himself in trouble when he struggles to make the promises. In a conversation with “WSJ Magazine”, the actor expressed, “I tend to bite off way more than I could or should chew. I think maybe it’s just that Canadian sensibility: well, I said I was going to, so I have to deliver this”. Needless to say, the lack of boundaries between his personal and professional life compelled him to take some hard decisions.

After wrapping up the filming of the musical ‘Spirited’, which the actor describes as one of his most challenging projects, Reynolds announced that it was the “perfect time” for him to take a “little” hiatus from “movie-making”. The actor did not forget to add that he will “miss every second working” with talented creators and artists. Reynolds perfectly knew how to add a pinch of humour and light-heartedness to such news and conceal the subtext: that he badly needed time for himself.

RYAN REYNOLDS’ INTERNAL STRUGGLE

Given that the actor confessed to putting himself under the grinder quite hard, it was nice to see that Ryan Reynolds seriously considered a break from acting. However, no sooner did he announce the sabbatical than he started signing projects once again. As it turns out, Ryan Reynolds will be starring in a new comedy project. He signed a movie helmed by ‘The Office‘ and ‘The Quiet Place’ star John Krasinski, titled ‘Imaginary Friends’. The film is centred around a male character who talks to imaginary friends that were abandoned by other people and are now resentful about the same.

Related: Henry Cavill In Dismay Since Ryan Reynolds Is The Next Bond

Reynolds will feature alongside ‘Fleabag‘ star and ‘No Time to Die‘ writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Since the film’s production is set to commence next summer, that leaves little time for Reynolds to take a lengthy, relaxing breather. It seems like the actor is conflicted between the urge to capitalise on the all-time-high success that his career is experiencing and taking some time off for himself and his family. Regardless, if you are curious about what the actor plans on doing with the few months he has left until he goes back to work, you will be delighted to hear what Reynolds has decided.

Video Credits: ComicBookCast2

In an attempt to “live life like a normal human”, the actor elucidated that he doesn’t want to “miss this time” with his kids who are his “biggest” priority. The actor has three kids with wife Blake Lively: six-year-old James, five-year-old Inez, and two-year-old Betty, all daughters. The actor revealed that when he is away shooting a film and working for “incredibly long hours”, he tends to get estranged from his kids and other aspects of his life.

However, while Ryan Reynolds is “stepping away” from acting for just a few months since he will be back in Hollywood after a break, he will continue to work on his venture Maximum Effort, a creative agency, and MNTN, the software platform of the agency. Being the Chief Creative Officer of MNTN and a dedicated father, Reynolds is amidst a “juggling act” once again between work and his kids. Will he find the balance and personal peace he is looking for? Only time will tell.

What do you make of the new deal Ryan Reynolds signed with John Krasinski? Would you want to see Reynolds in roles other than comedy? Comment below!