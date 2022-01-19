Deadpool And Wolverine Fighting For A Scene In X-Men?

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ feud has been as old as time itself. The on-screen Wolverine and Deadpool never miss a chance to rub each other the wrong way. But, recently, Hugh Jackman was seen actually appreciating Ryan Reynolds for an award.

Fans do love a good celebrity feud and Hollywood happens to be a place full of inflated egos and career insecurities. Hence, there is no dearth of celebrity feuds, whether in the music or the cinema industry. However, what’s more fun than a good ol’ celebrity feud? A celebrity feud that isn’t serious! Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been at it for the better part of the last decade. Apparently, Ryan plays Deadpool, who is supposed to be the ‘arch nemesis’ of Wolverine in the comic books. But Ryan never held himself back from poking fun at the real-life Wolverine, Hugh Jackman. But unlike the comic books, where Wolverine mostly happens to be a dead-serious superhero, Hugh ensures that he sends back his regards to Ryan in the best manner possible. But, recently, something amazing happened as Hugh did appreciate Ryan after a recent award win.

So, Ryan Reynolds was awarded the Wall Street Journal Innovator’s Award. The award wasn’t for any of his films or his performances, it was an award for encouraging the environment of entrepreneurship by indulging in different businesses. Taking a look at his vast portfolio as a businessman, one would be impressed by it. He has very nicely managed to take care of both acting and his business career. Hence, he did deserve an award. Hugh Jackman agreed with that and then, there was an Instagram post on his account about Ryan, which had the fans releasing a collective ‘aww’.

“Brace yourselves, I’m about to compliment Ryan Reynolds and the extraordinary team at Maximum Effort on receiving a Wall Street Journal Innovator’s Award. Check please.” Hugh’s post read. It clearly showed that even though both the actors never stop locking horns with each other publicly, in interviews and on their social media accounts, there is in fact a lot of love and respect between them. From time to time, Ryan has also showered love on Hugh. The ‘Deadpool’ actor has shared his thoughts on Hugh by saying that he has a great spirit and immense kindness in his heart. This exhibits a great camaraderie between the two. Despite that, the fans are still waiting to see Deadpool messing with Wolverine on-screen in the same frame.

The two actors appeared together in the 2009 film ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’. In the film, Hugh played the titular role as Wolverine, while Ryan was seen playing Wade Wilson. However, this rendition of the character was different from what Ryan eventually played in the standalone ‘Deadpool’ film. But the 2009 film can be considered as the first stepping stone towards a fully-fledged ‘Deadpool’ film. It was the first time their friendship bloomed and after that Ryan and Hugh were just pulling each other’s legs on occasions, with Hugh being the butt of the jokes for the better part.

There is also a YouTube video where they both were bullying each other. Initially, the fans thought that it was a tease that will end up with both of them starring together as Wolverine and Deadpool in a film, but that hasn’t happened yet. Also, there seems to be no end to the waiting as Hugh has declined the reports of anybody approaching him to play Wolverine once again on the silver screen.

Well, it seems like for now we have to make do with this funny feud to entertain us until Disney gains its senses and brings these two together in a movie! Tell us in the comments how badly do you wanna see both of them in the same frame. Also tell us who’s your favourite between the two, Wolverine or Deadpool?