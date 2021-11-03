‘Deadpool 3’ creator Rob Liefeld is not ready to reveal anything as he “fears for his life”

Rob Liefeld is the creator of Deadpool, but even he can’t bypass Marvel’s filters. ‘Deadpool 3’ is under production, and the story is tightly under wraps because of Marvel’s directions, and Liefeld joked about the threat to his life if he exposed any part of the story.

As soon as Disney acquired Fox, thousands of rumours about what will happen to Deadpool covered the internet. Now, as the situation has quieted down a little, it’s official, ‘Deadpool 3’ is happening. But why is the creator so afraid?

DEADPOOL AT MARVEL

Early on, the story of Deadpool being in Marvel was mired in controversy. After all, the character had become famous because of the R-rated action and dialogues. However, Disney is well-known for being a family-friendly company, and people wondered if it would be the proper studio for the movie.

Liefeld was one of those in doubt. He first left Marvel in 2019, leaving every project in the lurch. When asked by “Inverse” he said, “I don’t know. Here’s what people don’t want to hear, but thank God I’m a realist. I feel like Deadpool, the movies, they’ve set sail. We got two brilliant movies, and we live in a culture that always looks forward because all they’re ever selling us is ‘next, next, next’. It’s the fever. For me, as the fever calms down, people just need to calm down and realize that Deadpool 1 and 2 were released within two years of each other, 2016 and 2018, and I just can’t … I’m not really that crazy about Marvel’s plan right now”.

But the controversy was short-lived. Rob was back at Marvel in 2021, creating the 30th-anniversary edition of ‘X-Force’. Given that X-Force was a team formed by him and will play a significant role in ‘Deadpool’ movies, Rob might be back on board.

He is also very enthusiastic about coming back to the famous characters, saying,

“I feel like it may be my last shot to do something memorable and impactful with the characters”.

‘Deadpool 3’ creator Rob Liefeld is not ready to reveal anything as he “fears for his life”

While the legendary creator has had little to do with the films overall, his input matters as one of the writers holding the rights.

He has also said, “Of course they should be making more Deadpool video games, they should be making a Deadpool cartoon. What the hell?” With the high-flying opinions that Liefeld has, “Rob Liefeld won’t spoil ‘Deadpool 3’” sounds sketch.

THE POSSIBILITIES

Rob Liefeld has long been pining for an X-Force story to come into the big screen. So, there’s a big chance that the movie will deal with the ‘X-Force’ and ‘Deadpool’. There is also a chance that will explore Domino’s story expanding the universe into more exciting avenues.

So, the ‘Deadpool 3’ movie might be an action-filled story that follows up on the story that came about in ‘Deadpool 2’. But, Rob Liefeld won’t spoil ‘Deadpool 3’ and there’s little way to know whether there are any solid plans for the story yet.

THE FEAR?

Rob Liefeld was at NYCC talking about ‘X-Force’ and ‘Deadpool’. When asked about the movie, he confessed that he wouldn’t be revealing any details. He said that Rob Liefeld fears for his life if he tells anything about the film.

The reason is apparent. While Marvel won’t cut their paycheques to the legendary creator, they are also famously tight-lipped about their movies, and Liefeld is just joking about the secrecy. There might also be a little set in stone, so he might just be unaware of where the film is currently going towards.

Is Rob Liefeld scared of Marvel? It doesn’t seem so! But, he is passionate about Deadpool and is unwilling to let any information about the terrible story leak out. So, he is joking about Marvel’s death squad, but he keeps all his cards close to his chest. Maybe, Domino is coming back, and that’s just prudent.