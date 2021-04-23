DCEU’S New Justice League Excludes Henry Cavill, But Not Superman

Sources has officially confirmed Henry Cavill’s exit from DCEU’S New ‘Justice League’ Team. Keep reading to find out why.

The status of Henry Cavill in the DCEU is a big mystery in Hollywood, but the franchise is already replacing Superman with other characters. The DCEU’s journey has been a fascinating roller coaster of highs and lows, but it all started with Henry Cavill’s debut as a humble reporter known as Clark Kent.

Highlights —

Henry Cavill parting ways with DCEU’S New ‘Justice League’

‘Justice League’ as a multiverse team

Henry Cavill parting ways with DCEU’S New ‘Justice League’

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Henry Cavill, who has played Superman in three films, is leaving Warner Bros. The British actor, who first wore the blue suit in 2013’s ‘Man of Steel’ and then in 2016’s ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ and last year’s ‘Justice League’, is rumoured to be putting the red cape away.

Related: Henry Cavill Wants To Avenge Superman’s Death – By Becoming Batman

Cavill, who most recently co-starred in ‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout’, had been courted by Warner Bros. for a Superman cameo in ‘Shazam!’, which will be released on April 5 and stars Zachary Levi. However, negotiations between Cavill’s WME representatives and the studio fell through, and other Superman appearances are now on hold.

This is because Warner Bros. has shifted its focus to a Supergirl film, which will be a teen superheroine origin story. Given that Superman, aka Kal-El, would be an infant according to DC lore, this effectively eliminates an actor Cavill’s age from the storyline’s equation.

According to another source, Warner Bros. is unlikely to make a solo Superman film for at least a few years. “Superman is like James Bond, and after a certain run you have to look at new actors,” a studio source says. As a result, Cavill will join Ben Affleck, who is unlikely to reprise his role in director Matt Reeves‘ upcoming Batman stand-alone film, as a hero on his way out.

A statement from a Warner Bros. spokesperson after the initial publication of this story read “We have a great relationship and great respect for Henry Cavill that continues to remain unchanged. Additionally we have made no current decisions regarding any upcoming Superman films,”

Henry Cavill parting ways with DCEU’S New ‘Justice League’

According to a Warners source, the ‘Shazam!’ deal fell through due to scheduling conflicts. And this is supported by Cavill’s recent signing on to appear in the Netflix series The Witcher. According to another source, the Witcher pledge came after the Warners impasse, indicating a shift in the studio’s strategy.

Related: Super Busy Henry Cavill Forces DC To Unveil NEW SUPERMAN For Shazam 2 Cafeteria Moment

“There’s a recognition that some parts of the previous movies didn’t work,” says the studio insider. Warner Bros. is attempting to “reset” the DC universe by slowly moving the ship in a different direction.

‘Justice League’ as a multiverse team

Warner Bros. eventually grew tired of that strategy and decided to focus on one film at a time, but recent reports indicate that connective tissue may be back on the table. Although the canon and continuity of DC Films’ output is in shambles, tipster Mikey Sutton claims that the next iteration of the ‘Justice League’ will be assembled from all corners of the multiverse.

Video Credits: TheTruth 31

Only Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman’, Jason Momoa’s ‘Aquaman’, and Amber Heard’s ‘Mera’ will survive the SnyderVerse era, according to Sutton’s sources, while Robert Pattinson’s ‘Batman’, Sasha Calle’s ‘Supergirl’, and J.J. Abram’s ‘Mystery Superman’ are all mentioned as potential future candidates, along with the incoming Blue Beetle. Obviously, a quick look at social media will tell you that the team seen in HBO Max’s ‘Justice League’ or bust in the eyes of the fans, but keeping a couple of holdovers could satisfy SnyderVerse aficionados as WB embarks on a brave new era of shared storytelling.

What’s your opinion on Henry Cavill exiting DCEU’S New ‘Justice League’ Team. Let us know in the comments below.