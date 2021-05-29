TRENDING TODAY

DCEU Throws Out Henry Cavill From Future Superman Projects

Finally, we know why DC ditched Henry Cavill for future Superman projects (for his underwhelming performance)
DKODING Studio
Fatemeh Mirjalili

Education : Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Media | Fatemeh Mirjalili writes about all things TV and Web. She previously worked at TTT, timesknowledge.in and is presently working at Mumbai Foodie. Fatemeh loves reading, watching movies in multiple languages, Harry Potter and running. When not writing about movies and TV shows, she is busy watching them. Her hobbies include debating pop culture, watching Disney musicals, and re-reading the works of Austen and Brontë for what may seem like the millionth time.

Previous Article
Michael B Jordan Forever Grateful To Keanu Reeves For Helping Him Become Black Panther
No Newer Articles