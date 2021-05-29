DCEU Throws Out Henry Cavill From Future Superman Projects

Henry Cavill’s future as Superman in the DC Extended Universe continues to remain in the shadows.

After his recent appearance in Zack Snyder’s directorial cut of ‘Justice League’, fans presumed the actor was returning to his ‘Man of Steel’ roots. The truth is far more unpleasant. Instead of giving Henry Cavill an opportunity to continue reprising his superhero role, the studio has abandoned him.

Earlier this month, it was reported that J.J. Abrams would be producing a Superman film starring a Black male lead. “The Hollywood Reporter” explained the film didn’t have a director yet but celebrated journalist and comic-book writer Ta-Nehisi Coates will be writing the script. The studio has been searching for its director and star to kickstart a new phase of the DCEU.

The film will be the first-ever cinematic incarnation of Superman featuring a Black male lead. The news confused fans especially since Henry Cavill’s Superman portrayal has been revered by DC fans. With his future in the franchise continuing to be uncertain, they’re trying to understand the reason behind DC ditching him.

So why is the actor being ignored? Does Warner Bros. believe Cavill’s performance is underwhelming? Does the actor have far too many projects on his plate? Keep reading to find out!

A DC universe without the last son of Krypton is impossible to fathom in the first place. His debut in ‘Man of Steel’ as a humble journalist superhero was back in 2013, and Cavill later reprised his role in 3 other movies.

‘Man of Steel’ was a new beginning for Superman and did feature some comic-book magic, but the writing and direction were weak. It didn’t stop Cavill from returning in ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice‘, ‘Justice League‘ and later ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League‘. But even then, his version of Kal-El wasn’t given the importance he deserved.

A new Superman movie with a Black male actor speaks miles in terms of representation for DC and fans look forward to it. All they’re hoping for is that Henry Cavill’s Superman and the newly-minted one can continue reprising their roles simultaneously. They’re both stories that need to be told, but DC has temporarily ditched Cavill’s version.

It is perfectly known to fans of the DC Universe that Cavill’s stint as Superman was briefly helmed by Zack Snyder. The writer-director has repeatedly stated Warner Bros. is “not interested” in his take on the DC Universe for ‘Justice League’ sequels. The only reason why Snyder was given his directorial cut for ‘Justice League’ was the imploding fan campaign #RestoreTheSnyderverse.

Some fans also believe Cavill’s underwhelming performance led to his departure from the DC Extended Universe. The truth is Henry Cavill’s Superman will always reign as the superior portrayal of the hero because the actor owned it.

He was the perfect Superman and had the talent, grace, and skills to pull off the part. He is a talented actor, as seen in many films and has been roped in to star in multiple projects. He enjoys a leading role in Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ and is one of the highest-paid actors right now.

The actor has a multitude of projects lined up

DC and Warner Bros. are particularly secretive about the franchise’s future, especially where Cavill is concerned. Fans are holding out hope for WB to restore Zack Snyder’s take on the ‘Justice League’ sequels but they’re not up for it.

It makes one wonder whether this is because of their opinion against Henry Cavill’s Superman or because the actor is too busy. He has been roped in to star in multiple projects and will play Sherlock Holmes in the ‘Enola Holmes‘ sequel. The highly sought-after actor will also star in the ‘Highlander’ reboot and in multiple seasons of ‘The Witcher’.

Online sources report Henry Cavill enjoys portraying Superman and is ever ready to reprise his role when asked. For now, however, he will be busy portraying different characters in multiple universes. Henry Cavill’s future as Superman might be on hold for now, but hopefully not too long!

