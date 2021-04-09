DCEU Steals Marvel’s Most Precious Possession Iron Man

Though Robert Downey Jr has left the MCU (despite multiple rumours of a possible return), would he be willing to get back in the super suit of a DC hero after his long run as Iron Man?

The departure of Robert Downey Jr. from the Marvel Cinematic Universe was difficult to watch for all MCU fans. Not only because the Oscar-nominated actor has excelled in his role as Tony Stark/Iron Man since his debut as the superhero in 2008, but also because his casting and performances laid the groundwork for the MCU’s dominance over the movie landscape.

Highlights —

Why did Robert Downey Jr. leave MCU?

Will Downey be coming back to MCU?

A new deal between Marvel and Downey?

DCEU steals RDJ from ‘Marvel’. Will he return to MCU?

Why did Robert Downey Jr. leave MCU?

As we all know, Robert Downey Jr. has been at the heart of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its inception in 2008, and now he’s leaving it all behind for the DC Universe? Yes, you heard it right! Downey himself confirmed in a recent post on his official Twitter account that he and his wife are producing the Netflix original series ‘Sweet Tooth’, which is based on Jeff Lemire’s DC comic book.

This is what his post says:

The sweetest things are worth waiting for…Susan and I are producing a @Netflix original series, Sweet Tooth, based on the comic by @JeffLemire. Can’t wait to share it with you all. 🦌 👦 @NXonNetflix pic.twitter.com/Mx2xzNOHjs — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) May 12, 2020

“The sweetest things are worth waiting for … Susan and I are producing a @Netflix original series, Sweet Tooth, based on the comic by @Jefflemire. Can’t wait to share it with you all.”

Video Credits: Looper

For those not familiar with what ‘Sweet Tooth’ is, it is the DC comic book series that originally ran from 2009 to 2013 and portrayed the story of a 9-year-old boy named Gus who was a new breed of human/animal hybrid living in a post-apocalyptic world.

Will Downey be coming back to MCU?

In ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Tony Stark sacrificed his life to kill Thanos (Josh Brolin) and save the entire world from certain destruction. Although Downey’s character was killed off in the film, fans have urged Marvel to bring him back in some capacity.

Robert Downey Jr. will make a brief appearance in Scarlett Johansson‘s forthcoming ‘Black Widow’, which has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The studio has not stated when the film will release, but it is ready to go once the crisis is resolved.

Related: Find Out Why Robert Downey Jr And Other Marvel Stars Treat Brie Larson As Their Step Child

Video Credits: JRE Clips

In addition to the ‘Black Widow’ cameo, Downey is said to be in talks with Marvel about returning to the MCU for a potential project. The only issue is that the actor’s asking price is reportedly too high. Marvel does not want to pay Downey his old salary, which has stalled contract negotiations.

A new deal between Marvel and Downey?

While it appears that DC would like to work with Downey, another source claims that the actor has lowered his asking price for Marvel. Downey’s most recent film, ‘Dolittle’, was a box office flop, prompting him to reconsider his value to the studio.

With Downey willing to take a significant pay cut, the source claims that the two parties have reached an agreement to bring Iron Man back to the MCU in a big way. As a result, the insider revealed that Robert Downey Jr will reprise his role in the upcoming Disney+ series ‘Ironheart’. Gwyneth Paltrow is also set to reprise her role as Pepper Potts in the upcoming series, which is currently in development.

Video Credits: The Cosmic Wonder

‘Ironheart’ will follow Riri Williams as she develops her own Iron Man suit with the help of Tony’s artificial intelligence. It is expected that Downey will have a voice role in the series, which will take place after the events of ‘Endgame’.

So, will he back to MCU? Let us know how badly you want to see him back as the ‘Iron Man’. Drop your thoughts in the comments below.