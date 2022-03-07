DCEU Ditches Henry Cavill For Black Superman Calvin Ellis

Is Henry Cavill being dropped by the DCEU? Let’s hear what Henry Cavill has to say about the Black Superman!

Clark Kent has been portrayed onscreen numerous times over the years, with actors ranging from Christopher Reeve to Brandon Routh taking on the role. Most recently, Henry Cavill stepped into the role for the DCEU, appearing in four films if the Snyder Cut from the theatrical ‘Justice League’ is also counted. Even though fans have been asking for more Superman films starring Cavill, Warner Bros. has decided to take a completely different approach.

The first rumours of a ‘Superman Reboot’ surfaced in February. J.J. Abrams will produce, and the script will get written by acclaimed author and comics writer Ta-Nehisi Coates. Among the candidates for director are Barry Jenkins, Steven Caple Jr., and Regina King.

There have been no casting announcements. At the same time, it got reported that this project would feature a Black Superman, a first for DC films. Calvin Ellis, a character introduced in DC Comics as the Superman of Earth-23, will be the subject of the film.

There are currently two Black Superman projects in the works. Aside from the film, the other project is an HBO Max series executive produced by Michael B. Jordan. The series’ title will be ‘Val-Zod’, and the writers will be Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters. Together they wrote the upcoming ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’, starring Anthony Ramos.

‘Val-Zod’ will tell the story of another Kryptonian refugee who finds refuge on Earth-2, which is part of the DC multiverse. At one point in the comics, he got pitted against a brainwashed Superman.

It is an exciting time to be anticipating the wide range of new DC Extended Universe projects. However, some Henry Cavill fans are disappointed that he will not be donning his cape for any of these Black Superman projects.

The news that the Black Superman is a different race than the typical white guy has elicited mixed reactions. Despite being dropped by the DCEU, Henry Cavill supports the decision.

In a recent interview with THR, Henry Cavill gave his candid thoughts about the Black Superman project. He is excited about the movie. He added that “Superman is far more than skin colour. He is ideal”.

In terms of the film’s impact on the larger DC cinematic universe, the actor emphasises that “there can be multiple Supermen going on”.

Cavill added: “It is exciting — Superman’s far more than skin colour. Superman is an ideal. Superman’s an extraordinary thing that lives within our hearts. Why not have multiple Supermen going on? Joaquin Phoenix did a wonderful ‘Joker’ movie. So what if it is not tied to the rest of [the franchise]”?

There is definitely room for more than one Superman in DC’s upcoming film slate. While studios may be hesitant to have multiple portrayals of the same character for fear of confusing audiences, ‘Joker’ demonstrated that audiences are more adaptable than studios may believe.

Cavill’s Superman could easily coexist with a new Black Superman as long as their portrayals are distinct, just as Phoenix’s tragic Joker distinguished himself from Jared Leto’s chaotic interpretation of the character.

‘The Flash’ to open doors for Henry Cavill?

Currently, comics are taking a turn in which multiple storylines and worlds coexist, so the new Superman projects do not rule out Henry Cavill as Superman just yet. That will be the basis for the new ‘The Flash’ film.

This new film introduces the DC franchise’s first live-action multiverse. Barry Allen causes a rift in the universe, bringing back both new and old versions of popular DC superheroes. Just as Michael Keaton will reprise his role as Batman, which he has not done since 1992’s ‘Batman Returns’, Henry Cavill can continue to play Superman on the big screen.

Henry Cavill has often stated that he has no objections to a new version of Superman. As per DKODING, the idea behind this could be that all of these new Superman iterations will battle or team up in the near future. The multiverse is a strange place where anything can happen, and seeing more than one Superman could lead to one of the most exciting and epic battles ever seen in a live-action film.