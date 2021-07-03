Sexist DCEU Discriminated Against Gal Gadot And Wonder Woman At Every Step

Was Gal Gadot aka Wonder Woman paid less than Henry Cavill?

Be it the corporate world or the film industry, we all have heard stories of women facing discrimination against their male counterparts. Well, a few years back, a similar story of Gal Gadot facing discrimination by DCEU was making the rounds on the internet. This story of the pay gap between Gal and Henry Cavill fueled the internet and soon enough netizens started to demand justice for our Wonder Woman. However, nobody knew what was the real story behind it. So let’s find out if Gal Gadot really faced discrimination by the DCEU?

Highlights

What is the truth behind Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill’s discrimination story?

How much was Henry Cavill paid for ‘Man Of Steel’?

the truth behind Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill’s discrimination story

Was Gal really paid less than Henry?

Just when the news of Gal facing discrimination by DCEU went viral, the internet was raging with angry and frustrated netizens. However, a few weeks after, it was revealed that this was nothing but a poorly researched article by “ELLE”. This article mentioned that Gal was only paid $3,00,000 for ‘Wonder Woman’, while Henry Cavill was paid $14 million in ‘Man Of Steel’. Nevertheless, this news turned out to be completely false as Henry was never paid $14 million by DCEU.

Video Credits; You Tube

Well, in reality, “Elle” took the citations from “Variety”, who took their sources from an Israeli entertainment show. It was just a matter of time, when a columnist at “Teen Vogue”, Lauren Duca tweeted about the same, and the tweet drew a lot of attention.

Related: Wonder Woman 3’s Success Lies In Zack Snyder’s Original Vision

The good thing is that, as soon as the truth came out, Lauren deleted her tweet. But we can say that it was a little too late as the damage was already done.

Was Henry paid $ 14 million by the DCEU for ‘Man Of Steel’?

No, Henry was not paid 14 million dollars for ‘Man of Steel’. The article by “Elle”, used the website “The Richest” to quote Henry’s salary. According to the “Richest”, Henry had a total net worth of $8 million, keeping in mind his earnings and financial data available in 2013. The two data included a $14 million salary and “box office gross” bonuses from ‘Man of Steel’, and a $23,900 Omega De Ville Hour Vision wristwatch. However, this was the only data listed on “The Richest”, and it did not mention any resources of his earnings from the previous movies.

Video Credits: You Tube

Additionally, “Vanity Fair” reported a source with knowledge of studio negotiations on franchise films which stated that it was “insane” that Warner Bros would pay this much to Henry Cavill.

Do you think that the pay gap in the industry between men and women still exists? Let us know your views in the comments below.