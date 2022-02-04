How DC Ruined Henry Cavill’s Plans For The Perfect Superman Ever Seen On Screen

DC must have exhibited signs of moving on from Henry Cavill’s Superman, but Henry hasn’t lost hope. Recently, he talked about the journey he wanted Superman to take in the DCEU, which again reminds us why he is the best choice for playing Superman.

When Zack Snyder was choosing actors for the DCEU, he took care of many aspects. Other than the physicality and acting prowess, there was a certain intellectual inclination in those actors about the world they were entering. Whether it was Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa or Gal Gadot, every actor knew what they were doing and what philosophical ideas were being toyed with. Henry Cavill also has some interesting ideas to play Superman in the next few films. There was a conversation about a solo Superman film, a sequel to ‘Man of Steel’. But we all know what became of the DCEU. Despite that, Henry never held back from expressing his wish to see Superman for what he truly is.

Henry Cavill’s Superman plan

Henry Cavill perfect choice for the DCEU’s Man of Steel

We are referring to his latest interview with GQ where he was asked about the journey he had planned in his head for Superman. The question emphasized the journey of Kal-El so far in the DCEU, which is largely considered as the ‘early stages of Superman being Superman’. Henry replied that he wanted Superman to eventually become the beacon of hope that he truly is. He said that he would like to see Superman as “the true symbol of hope, the beacon of light before we went down the path of darkness, and then redemption”. In the DCEU, Superman never quite reached the pinnacle of his maturity and could never become the beacon of hope that the fans are accustomed to viewing Superman as. Henry was surely referring to Superman becoming a puppet of Darkseid, becoming a victim of the anti-life equation, and then returning as the true symbol of hope.

Henry Cavill’s Superman plan

How DC ruined Henry Cavill’s perfect plans for the most compelling Superman arc ever seen on the big screen

One could say it was inevitably supposed to happen with director Zack Snyder’s plans to do a three-part ‘Justice League’ film along with a solo Superman movie ‘Man of Steel 2’. But those plans never materialized and there is a very good chance that they never will. But that does not mean that Henry has given up on the cape. In his interviews, he has never shied away from exhibiting his desire to play Superman again.

Henry Cavill perfect choice for the DCEU’s Man of Steel

Henry first played Superman in the 2013 film ‘Man of Steel’, which was also known as the first film in a proposed DC cinematic universe. A lot depended on the film’s success. But the film was only moderately successful. Its sequel, 2016’s ‘Batman V Superman’ was a major disaster. Both critically and commercially, the film underperformed. Then happened the whole ‘Justice League’ fiasco. Even though the DC fans demanded Zack Snyder’s cut of ‘Justice League’ and got it, the DCEU was as good as dead by then. This year ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ was the final DC film that we watched and there has been no new information regarding a possible continuation of the DCEU.

But Henry Cavill hasn’t given up hope. Would he be Superman if he gave up this easily? He recently gave an interview to The Hollywood Reporter where he clearly stated that the ‘cape is still in the closet’. Even when the HBO Max series starring Michael B. Jordan as Superman is under works, Henry is still hopeful of his return as Clark Kent/Man of Steel.

Whether he makes a return or not, or DC casts anyone else, we must agree that Henry was and remains the best choice to play Superman on-screen!

Tell us in the comments what was your favourite Superman moment in the DCEU? Also, tell us your take on Michael B. Jordan’s Superman and what it means for Henry in the DCEU?

