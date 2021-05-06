Finally, We Know Why DC Moved On From Henry Cavill

DC is notorious for its reckless behaviour, studio interference, but why Henry Cavill was actually removed is known to none, except Cavill himself.

Henry Cavill actually knows why he was ditched by DC from playing future Superman. All his loss of cape happened due to DC Films president Walter Hamada. Wondering how Hamada is responsible for leaving Henry Cavill’s future as Superman cold in the open? Well, scroll down and you will know.

Highlights —

DCEU’s history of reckless behaviour

Henry Cavill blames Walter Hamada for his replacement from Superman

The real reason why DCEU ditched Henry Cavill

DCEU’s history of reckless behaviour

During the initial phase of DCEU, or one may call it the formative years, they were famous for unwanted studio interference. Also, they were accused of announcing a series of projects without a clear lack of leadership. No one took them seriously after a few incidents where the franchise announced countless movies and ended up doing nothing on most of them.

Video Credits: Wisecrack

If we observe from the time of ‘Man of Steel’, which was released in the summer of 2013, to the premiere of ‘Aquaman‘ in December 2018, the leadership of DC Films’ was outwardly a mess. There was a constant flux with Diane Nelson, Geoff Johns, Greg Silverman, and Jon Berg, all appointed to helm the shared superhero universe at various points. They were unpredictable in their dealings until Walter Hamada was named as president in January 2018.

Related: Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman is Single-handedly Taking On The Marvel Universe

Henry Cavill blames Walter Hamada for his replacement from Superman

Though many feel that he brought renaissance for the DCEU, many hold grudges against Hamada and he is certainly not without his critics. Ray Fisher, famously refused to reprise his role as Cyborg as long as Hamada is the captain of the ship.

Henry Cavill blames Walter Hamada for his replacement from Superman

The war of who’s calling the shots resulted in the rewrite of ‘The Flash’. Tipster Daniel Richtman told “We Got This Covered”, that Henry Cavill also is fuming all because of losing his future in DC, all thanks to Hamada. He blames him for his indecisiveness and leaving him out in the cold as Superman.

Related: MCU: Kevin Feige Has Made Zack Snyder An Irresistible Offer

The real reason why DCEU ditched Henry Cavill

Whatever Henry Cavill might feel, facts don’t support the blame he’s putting on the DC President. According to reports, Matthew Vaughn and Christopher McQuarrie decided on a potential ‘Man of Steel’ sequel even before Hamada took charge. The lack of interest on DCEU’s part for casting Henry Cavill in the ‘Man of Steel’ sequel was prevalent, long before Hamada took the helm. It was actually due to Henry Cavill’s underwhelming performance as the superhero that DC decided to give the chance to other actors. Henry Cavill isn’t ready to accept the fact and blames the decision to recast and reboot the character without him on the current head honcho. He said it was due to his disinterest in him that his future in DCEU is at stake.

Video Credits: Double Toasted

DC announced that the next standalone Superman blockbuster will be happening without Cavill in the title role, which made Cavill mad at Hamada although there are plenty of factors in play, for his replacement. Since Hamada is at the helm and calling the shots, he is getting singled out for removing Henry Cavill as Superman.