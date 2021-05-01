DC Playing Mean Games With Henry Cavill’s Superman For Shazam 2

Despite various rampant rumours suggesting otherwise, the upcoming ‘Shazam: Fury Of The Gods’ will not feature Henry Cavill as Superman. How true is it?

‘Shazam: Fury Of The Gods’ is an upcoming sequel to the 2019 movie ‘Shazam!’ that received strong reviews and was a hit at the box office. It focused on the adventures of Billy Batson, played by Asher Angel, who becomes imbued with the magical powers of the wizard Shazam played by Zachary Levi. Since 2019’s ‘Shazam!’ reference Superman throughout, it makes sense why the rumours of Henry Cavill’s role as Superman in ‘Shazam 2’ ran amok. This isn’t the first time there have been questions about the cast of ‘Fury Of The Gods’. Though most of the cast of the original movie is expected to return, people are curious if there are any new additions. Let’s find out if the rumours about Cavill’s inclusion in the sequel are true or not.

Will Henry Cavill reprise his role as Superman in ‘Shazam 2’?

For those who are not well versed, ‘Shazam!’ takes place in a larger cinematic universe established by ‘Man of Steel’ with Superman making a cameo in the movie. And though the movie featured a faceless cameo with Zachary’s stunt double Ryan Handley playing the body double for Superman, people are still expecting Henry Cavill to return to the screens as Superman in ‘Shazam 2’.

DC playing with Henry Cavill’s Superman for ‘Shazam 2’

The relationship between Henry Cavill and DC has been in question, with many wondering if he is done with the role for good. While some people believe the bevvy of rumours, there are others who refute the claim that Cavill is done with the role of Superman. However, director David F. Sandberg’s cryptic tweets are taking the netizens into a frenzy. Keep scrolling and read what the director tweeted.

Does Sandberg’s tweet mean Superman is a part of the sequel?

Here’s what the director tweeted –

“Not going to comment on casting rumors for several reasons. One being you can’t be sure about anything until it’s happened. Halfway through shooting Shazam the plan was still for Cavill to be in it. Scoopers could have scooped that and been right at the time but wrong in the end.”

Not going to comment on casting rumors for several reasons. One being you can’t be sure about anything until it’s happened. Halfway through shooting Shazam the plan was still for Cavill to be in it. Scoopers could have scooped that and been right at the time but wrong in the end. — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) February 5, 2021

The director has given a non-answer (which usually means yes), so we can expect to see Henry Cavill as Superman in ‘Shazam: Fury Of The Gods’. Does this mean Cavill will once again don the tights and cape? Let’s find out!

Is Superman going to be in ‘Shazam 2’ or not?

Is it the end of Henry Cavill’s saga of being the Superman or will he return as the Man of Steel in ‘Shazam 2’? Will the sequel feature one of the most powerful superheroes from DC verse or not? This is one question that is driving the fans crazy. For now, neither Cavill nor DC has commented on the reports, so we might have to be vigilant for further updates.

DC is very cleverly playing with Cavill’s stardom for the promotions of ‘Shazam: Fury Of The Gods’. What do you think? Are you excited to see Henry Cavill return as Superman in ‘Shazam 2’? Do you think he will reprise the role? Let us know in the comments below.