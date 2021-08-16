David Harbour Is Anti-Tom Cruise: Here’s Why

David Harbour discusses his diet and how he prepared for the role of Red Guardian in ‘Black Widow’. Let’s find out more about that and why he is not like Tom Cruise!

Finally, the first movie in the MCU’s Phase 4 ‘Black Widow‘ was released on the 29th of June. It was also the first-ever solo movie for Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff. During the film, we see her reunite with her Russian spy family. They help her take down the Red Room that traumatized and trained her. Her fake family leads to the introduction of a few new characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Actor David Harbour is one of the new members who manage to outperform everyone. He is most known for playing Jim Hopper in Netflix’s hit sci-fi series ‘Stranger Things‘. Red Guardian has a good chance of getting his own film.

The Red Guardian or Alexei Shostakov was the first Soviet-Russian super-soldier. He is the Soviet Union’s Captain America, as every superpower nation at the time needed its own super-soldier. Shostakov became the Red Guardian after receiving the Russian version of the Super Soldier Serum. He becomes a hero in the eyes of the Soviet people. During his military career, he meets General Dreykov (head of the Red Room). Unintentionally, Shostakov becomes his right-hand man.

He no longer went on combat missions after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. His Red guardian suit also got taken away. As a result, he agreed to go undercover for Dreykov to reclaim his costume. He got sent to the United States with a fake family. Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) plays the role of his fake wife. He also had two children assigned, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). Shostakov’s mission was successful. But when Shostakov got back, he found out the General cheated him. Alexei is imprisoned for years in the Seventh Circle Prison until Natasha and Yelena help him escape. After reuniting, the four go on a mission to end the Red Room and the evil General Dreykov.

David Harbour’s preparation for Red Guardian

It was the first time that Marvel featured a character with a dad bod. While he is not the centre of the story, Shostakov is mainly involved in awkward moments with his daughters. Shostakov, on the other hand, makes an effort to be his old self. Even though he does not have the perfect body, he refuses to think of him any less than others. It is not true that David Harbour did not train for the movie at all. It is just that his training was for strength rather than appearance.

While talking to USA Today, David Harbour shared about his fitness routine for ‘Black Widow’. He shared that he could eat whatever he wanted since his character was supposed to be huge. But he did a lot of training to get as good as Harbour could at the minimal stunt stuff he had to do. He also revealed that the ‘Black Widow’ makers pushed him into boxing. He also practised certain Russian Sambo moves, such as flips and other similar sports. Harbour adored boxing to the point where he continues to do it to this day.

David Harbour’s thoughts on Tom Cruise

The New York Times recently asked David Harbour if he performed the stunts in ‘Black Widow’ himself.

To which he replied: “I am the anti-Tom Cruise when it comes to this stuff. I do not want to fly a helicopter. I want Alexei to be a production of eight different people. I am the face. I am very happy to have the people involved in the stunts. But I do my arm-wrestling myself. I do not let anyone else wrestle for me.”

David Harbour further mentioned to “Variety” that there is a gap of 25-years where no one knows who Red Guardian was, his version of events as opposed to the actual events, and what happens to him after this film. Why did he not go up against Thanos? What was he doing at the time? What happens if Natasha perishes? David Harbour, like the rest of the crowd, is eager to learn the answers. So far, nothing is confirmed. However, a solo film based on Red Guardian is possible in the future. Let us know what you think about Red Guardian and his future in the MCU in the comments!