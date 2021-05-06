Wait, What? Daredevil To Come For A Cameo In Spiderman: No Way Home

Can we see Charlie Cox’s cameo in ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’?

The third franchise of ‘Spiderman’ is all set to release on the big screens. With Tom Holland being busy working on this movie, there were quite a few rumours about Charlie Cox making an appearance in ‘Spiderman: No way home’. While some thought that the action-fiction TV series will get a reboot, some now say that it will just have a small role in the new ‘Spiderman movie’. Right now, we are still trying to find the truth, but this is what we know so far.

Putting an end to a long debate over the reboot of ‘Daredevil’, according to “We Got This Covered”, Charlie Cox has already shot a cameo for Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. Not just this, he is also reported to appear in many other movies and TV shows of Marvel Universe. In fact, in the new Spiderman poster, we see both him and Daredevil together.

Is Alfred Molina coming to the new Spiderman movie?

Yes, Alfred will be reprising his role as Otto Octavius in ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’. In an exclusive interview with “Variety”, Alfred shared his experience about shooting for the movie, “It was wonderful. It was very interesting going back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow’s feet and a slightly dodgy lower back.”

He even revealed that he was asked to not talk about it until official orders, “When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret. But, you know, it’s all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!”

When will ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ release?

This new installment of the Spider-man series will soon release on December 17, 2021, in the theatres near you. As of now, there is no information about the plot of the movie, so it will be difficult to predict what might unfold on December 17.

Are you excited about ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’? Let us know in the comments below