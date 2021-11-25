Daniel Craig wants the James Bond mantle all to himself and doesn't want to pass it on

After five successful James Bond films, Daniel Craig finally bids his farewell to the most iconic role of his film career. However, during a recent interview, he didn’t seem very welcoming about the idea of a new actor playing James Bond.

Daniel Craig is surely going down in the history as one of the greatest on-screen James Bond. While the character of 007 is already so fascinating that actors only complement the part, it also comes with pressure. Daniel handled the challenge of maintaining the legacy well and delivered five hit Bond films. With the recently released ‘No Time To Die’ being the final outing of him portraying Bond, the actor will finally say goodbye to a great legacy. He had initially planned to have his final Bond film in 2015 but he managed to pull one more out before hanging his boots. Daniel seemed a little ‘bitter’ about a new Bond recruit despite a respectful adieu to the role during an interview. Why is that so?

Highlights —

Daniel Craig angry about New James Bond

Daniel Craig bitter to new James Bond

After Pierce Brosnan’s departure, the English actor was approached to be the next James Bond in 2005. Daniel was initially hesitant to play the role, the producers tried to ‘woo’ him to get him into the fold. He was worried about having a ‘not so versatile’ career once his Bond days were over. He eventually agreed to do the role, which, obviously, met with a lot of backlashes. He was considered too short, and too blonde to play the Bond. However, once the 2006 film ‘Casino Royale’ was released, he proved the naysayers wrong and became one of the most iconic Bonds right away. The film was a major critical and commercial success and Daniel Craig was now internationally accepted as the new James Bond.

Related: Henry Cavill Is All Set To Be The Next James Bond

DANIEL CRAIG ANGRY ABOUT NEW JAMES BOND

The success of the following films such as ‘Spectre’ and ‘Skyfall’ further established him as an international icon. Meanwhile, he also kept working in films outside the Bond zone and was successful at it. After 2015’s ‘Spectre’, it was believed that Craig would take his leave from playing the role. He also suggested the same. But amidst all that came the news that he will be starring in ‘No Time To Die’, his fifth and final James Bond film. The film was received with critical and commercial acclaim.

Daniel Craig wants the James Bond mantle all to himself and doesn’t want to pass it on

But with the release of the film, came a looming question. Who would be the next James Bond? James Bond film series has been one of the longest and most successful film series in the history of cinema. So it’s not like Daniel’s ouster from the role means that it ends with him. But in his appearance on ‘The Graham Norton Show’, he didn’t seem very comfortable with the fact that he will be replaced sooner rather than later. He said that he had an incredible run as the Bond and added that he will be ‘incredibly bitter’ when the new actor takes over the role.

Related: This Bizarre Sean Connery Advice Inspired Daniel Craig To Play James Bond

DANIEL CRAIG BITTER TO NEW JAMES BOND

That’s quite confusing given the fact that Daniel willingly stepped down from the role. However, we can associate it with the ‘Stockholm Syndrome’ in a vague way. He had become too attached to the role that it will be difficult for him to see another actor doing what he did for more than a decade. It can also be a case of FOMO. In an emotional speech, he also thanked the entire cast and crew of his Bond films and said that working with them was one of the greatest honours of his life.

Video Credits: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Idris Alba and Tom Hardy are so far the two most likely candidates to play the 007. Let’s see how Daniel Craig reacts when the new James Bond is officially announced.

Tell us in the comments who’s your favourite James Bond actor of all? Also, tell us who you are betting on to be the next Bond.