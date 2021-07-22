CW Desperate For Henry Cavill’s Guest Appearance In Arrowverse

Henry Cavill’s future with the DC universe has remained uncertain for a long time now. But with the recent reports that CW wants Henry to make a guest appearance as Superman on their television shows, looks like it’s not all over yet for Henry and his hardcore fans.

One thing that was consistently good about the DCEU was Henry Cavill’s turn as the Superman/Clark Kent. But that went down the drain as well with director Zack Snyder’s departure from the franchise. However, Henry never could get over the character. And now, there are reports that the studio is planning to include a Cavill Superman cameo in their Arrowverse on television. Is that being done to keep the hope alive that Henry Cavill’s Superman is still a possibility? However, the studio’s plans can clash with the fact that J.J Abrams is overseeing the reboot, where Superman will apparently be played by a Black actor.

Highlights —

CW wants to please Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill as Superman in the Arrowverse

By now, we can all agree that DCEU has not been as great a success as their Marvel counterparts. While it’s a fact that DC comics has the best superhero line-up, way better than Marvel, they did mess up by bulldozing the creative liberties of the artists associated with it. Zack Snyder’s DCEU was a different, unique, and brutal answer to the candyfloss cinema being churned out repeatedly by the MCU. But it didn’t pan out as expected and the studio meddling did more harm than good to the box office and the critical prospect of the films.

CW wants Henry Cavill for a guest appearance in Arrowverse

But that said, films such as ‘Man of Steel‘ and ‘Batman V Superman‘ are still being talked about to this day, which means that those films did have a cult following. And almost everyone liked ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League‘, which dropped on HBO Max in March 2021. Again, we must emphasize that there is almost no hope that Henry Cavill will be playing Superman due to the new Black Superman thing. But then, why does CW wants Henry to play Superman on their television DC universe?

Related: Henry Cavill Threatening Warner Bros For Superman’s Role

CW WANTS HENRY CAVILL TO PLAY SUPERMAN

The answer lies in the fact that DC comics always had a multi-verse angle going on. It means that separate people from different universes can play Superman and that wouldn’t harm the logic behind it. The same happened with the ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse’. So there is still a chance that Henry Cavill’s Superman can be a part of the DCEU.

Another reason which is circling around is the fact that Henry Cavill is reportedly not happy with how the entire thing at the DCEU has panned out. Hence, in order to please, CW wants Henry Cavill to appear in their television superhero universe, where we have already been introduced to superheroes like Arrow, Flash, Supergirl, and Superman. So, does this mean that the fans of Cavill’s Superman have a reason to rejoice? Why can’t the DC films let Henry go once and for all, for the poor guy to concentrate on his other project? The answer is not as simple as it seems.

Video Credits: You Tube

HENRY CAVILL TO PLAY SUPERMAN AGAIN

There is a lot riding on the DC films and TV series, and the introduction of the television Superman, played by Tyler Hoechlin, was not met with a very exuberant response. And also, introducing a Black Superman is a massive risk. Not related to race, having a different Superman than Henry is a big risk that DC is taking. It is so because the audience worldwide is still not over Henry’s turn as the Kryptonian legend. So, it already seems like a big risk on the part of DC. So, to minimize the risk, they probably want to keep the option of Henry Cavill as Superman alive.

While for an entire generation, Henry Cavill will remain the definitive Superman, let’s see when DC actually begins to respect the fans’ sentiments. And just in case a big DC guy is reading this – Bring back the Snyderverse and bring back Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck as Superman and Batman, respectively. Tell us in the comments if you are also confused with what WB is planning with Henry’s Superman. Also, tell us if you are tired of all the speculating and want a final call on him.