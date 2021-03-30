Cooper’s Bloopers: The Real Reason The Big Bang Theory Made It To Season 12

For 12 whole seasons, Jim Parsons’ Sheldon Cooper made us laugh — both onscreen and behind it.

When ‘The Big Bang Theory’ finally bowed out after a hit 12-season run, it forever left an iconic character, Sheldon Cooper, living in the heart of the viewers. Sheldon, played by Jim Parsons, is a physicist with a very high intelligence quotient but a very low social one. The show follows him and his roommate, Leonard (played by Johnny Galecki), and begins when Penny, a beautiful aspiring actress, moves in as their neighbour.

Basically, the show is about a bunch of very intelligent people. The characters are so intelligent and learned, even the cast sometimes finds it difficult to be them!

And this is especially true for Sheldon, who is also supposed to be on the autism spectrum. This makes it even more challenging for Parsons to play the character. But as a matter of fact, it is Sheldon Cooper who turns out to be the funniest in bloopers!

The result? Tonnes of footage of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ bloopers, lots of goof ups while shooting, and lots of fun!

Forgetting lines

Playing scientists who use academic jargon on an everyday basis cannot be easy. It’s a feat for Parsons, who makes it look so easy. Sheldon Cooper has an iconic, peculiar way of speaking, where it seems he doesn’t stop to pause for breath and seemingly has a wealth of knowledge to talk about in the span of a breath. This means that often, Jim Parsons can’t help but forget his lines!

Sheldon Cooper bloopers

And not just him, the rest of the cast also find it difficult to remember lines. In one particular scene, Parsons is in character and explaining to Penny (played by Kaley Cuoco) the importance of comic books that are in mint condition. Cuoco takes a pause, then nicely looks up and asks, “What’s my line?” causing Parsons to laugh hysterically.

Tears of sadness … or laughter?

In another blooper, while shooting for what was supposed to be an emotional episode, Jim Parsons absolutely breaks character and makes everyone start laughing. In this episode, Penny and Amy have made Leonard and Sheldon follow them around the mall. While waiting for their partners, Leonard and Sheldon get into a fight about being selfish and living a life where the other person is not immediately available.

The episode was about how difficult it was for both to leave each other after living together for so long. In such an emotionally intense scene, while Sheldon dabs at his eyes, Parsons absolutely breaks character … and starts laughing!

No wonder the cast and crew have a lot of fun shooting ‘The Big Bang Theory’!