Shocking! Christopher Nolan Copied The Plot From Big Bang Theory To Make Tenet A Success

‘Tenet’ fans have been suggesting that Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster movie was inspired by Sheldon Cooper!

Christopher Nolan is known for original Hollywood movies. After his blockbuster films such as the ‘Dark Knight’ trilogy and ‘Inception’, Nolan released his much-awaited action movie ‘Tenet’. The director made sure that no ‘Tenet’ spoiler got leaked before the release. The cast members read the script in a locked room and left it behind too. Since the movie was released, fans cannot stop talking about how the storyline of ‘Tenet’ is copied from ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

In an episode of season 2 of ‘The Big Bang Theory’, Sheldon goes to Penny’s house with a delivery. He notices that the delivery consisted of rhinestones that she was using to make flower barrettes. He told her that her process was not optimized enough for profit. Leonard, Howard, and Raj also start offering their opinion to improve the Penny blossoms. Sheldon took care of the manufacturing process, and Leonard made a website. Immediately, they received a mass order of a thousand Penny Blossoms. They soon found out that by mistake, Leonard had ordered a one-day rush button on the website. It meant that everyone had to make a thousand Penny Blossoms in just twenty-four hours. To successfully finish the order, Sheldon even drank coffee, something he had always been against. Sheldon went into a hyperdrive mode in which he continued mumbling and not working.

During that episode, a Reddit user pointed out an interesting concept that suggested that Christopher Nolan copied ‘Tenet’ from ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

In a scene, Sheldon said:

“Let us reconsider the entire ideology entropy reversed and effect preceding cause. So you are thinking of a universe, not expanding from the centre. No, it is retreating! From a possible space! Bam. Space, where we are all essentially ‘Alice Through the Looking Glass’ standing in front of the Red Queen. We are being offered a cracker to quench our thirst.”

Six years later, Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ suggested a similar concept. The characters of the spy thriller were able to travel backwards by reversing the entropy of their bodies. Similar to what Sheldon explained in ‘The Big Bang Theory’ episode.

‘Tenet’ ending explained

In the movie, John David Washington, who plays the protagonist with no name, decides to kill himself. But is saved and introduced to the afterlife. He meets Clémence Poésy as Laura, a scientist, who tells him that technology has been created in the future that can reverse the entropy of people and objects. In an entropy, any closed system will eventually move to disorder. Sator planned to use the algorithm to invert the arrow of time permanently. It would help enable people in the future to overwrite the past. In the end, the forces were divided into blue and red. The red and blue lights indicate different periods. The present form of Sator is in the red container with The Protagonist. Whereas the past is in the blue container with a gun pointing towards Kat’s head. In one scene, Neil goes back through the turnstile to help the red team. Both teams work against the clock. One is counting down from ten and the other up to it. It explains the name of the word ‘Tenet’.

Who recruited Neil in ‘Tenet’?

Neil revealed that it was The Protagonist who recruited him in the future. That is why Neil was always prepared and knew what was coming. Neil’s loop is closed. He goes back to the inverted side of the battle.

While sitting behind Priya, he explained that he set up the ‘Tenet’ organisation. He also recruited his past self in a manner that he did not know that his future self is the one controlling everything. He also manages to save Kat timely because he knew exactly where she was.

Considering the storyline of ‘Tenet’, there might not be a sequel. Nolan clearly loves single stories and has showcased most sides of the story. Hence, do not expect answers to the unanswered questions.

Tell us what you thought about Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ is in the comment section!