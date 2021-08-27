Christian Bale is terrified of his wife

Christian Bale is one of the best actors in Hollywood. Find out how the star’s personal life has shaped his thoughts on marriage. Plus, Christian Bale reveals how his work has helped him form an opinion of his wife and vice versa.

Celebrity couples and their lives are always a hot topic on social media, gossip talk shows, etc. Most times, these couples include well-known names like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, and many more. However, one celebrity couple that has managed to stay off most people’s radar is Christian Bale and his wife Sibi Blazic.

A possible reason why this couple isn’t as talked about might be because of Sibi Blazic. In other celebrity pairings, both members of the relationship hold almost equal star power. It can be said that Sibi Blazic is not as famous for her acting roles as is Christian Bale. That is probably why this relationship has not been covered by celebrity reporters as much as other Hollywood relationships.

Another reason why this relationship has limited public exposure is due to Christian Bale. The actor is a very private person who values his life outside of acting. Understandably, this means that Christian Bale would not want to be bothered by paparazzi or tabloids about the nature of his marriage and family life. This secretive nature of the actor’s life has led to him very rarely mentioning his wife during public events and is also why it took so long for sources to say that Christian Bale’s wife terrifies him.

Christian Bale’s thoughts on marriage

The ‘American Psycho’ star has openly admitted that he did not personally find the idea of marriage appealing. Further adding that he could not imagine himself getting married until after he met his wife.

The reason for Christian Bale’s past apprehension of the concept of marriage lies in his personal life.

In a story synonymous with most actors, Christian Bale began his venture into the performing arts from a very young age. The actor got his first role in a commercial when he was eight years old. Four years after that, he starred in a movie called ‘Empire of the Sun’.

Christian Bale’s thoughts on marriage

Christian Bale’s father was a talent manager and got married on three separate occasions. ‘The Fighter’ star was born to his father David Bale’s second wife. David and Jenny Bale’s marriage lasted for almost twenty years before they separated. The actor has admitted that he did not like the idea of marriage because of people in his family getting divorced.

How Christian Bale Feels About His Wife

As their marriage has lasted for over two decades, it is safe to say that Christian Bale loves his wife and kids. The actor has always had positive things to say about her. The married couple’s love for each other is palpable through the few public appearances that they make together.

When Christian Bale was working on ‘The Dark Knight’, he was quite impressed by his wife’s work in the film. His wife worked as a stunt driver on the movie and managed to pull off many different and dangerous stunts very effectively. This is why Christian Bale’s wife terrifies him. It is her ability to be courageous and strong that makes the actor admire her.

The ‘Hostiles’ star has also admitted that his wife influences his career. When promoting his movie ‘American Hustle’, Christian Bale revealed that his wife was the one who convinced him to star in the project.

Christian Bale’s upcoming movie is ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, where he plays a villain from the comics named Gorr, The God Butcher. It is still not known whether his wife persuaded him to play this part, but nevertheless, the actor’s performance will be just as fabulous here as it is in other movies.

