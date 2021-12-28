Christian Bale has been known to undergo intense physical transformations for his roles. But ‘The Dark Knight’ actor doesn’t hesitate to go to the very extreme of human limits to make sure his characters look believable on screen. He almost killed himself while preparing for ‘The Machinist’.

Christian Bale is no stranger to extreme roles. Often he has played roles that have challenged him mentally, emotionally and physically. In ‘American Psycho’ he was seen playing a cold-hearted good-looking serial killer. Later in ‘The Prestige’, he played the morally questionable character of a magician. The list is long and if we say that before every single role that he plays, Bale goes through an intense process while prepping, it won’t be an exaggeration. He has successfully transformed his body several times over the course of his illustrious acting career. But there was one particular role that was so extreme that getting into shape for the role was ‘almost impossible’. You guessed it right, it was his role as an insomniac in the psychological drama film ‘The Machinist’.

Bale played a damaged man named Trent Reznik in the film ‘The Machinist’. The guy hasn’t slept for a full year and that has taken a toll on his body. Hence, when Bale appeared just skin and bones for the first time on-screen, it was almost impossible for his fans to realise that it was actually Bale. As per the reports, Bale lost a whopping 68 pounds to get into the skin of the character. A Tiktoker named Charles Peralo recently uploaded a video wherein he remarked that going through such an intense physical transformation, came with some really serious consequences.

Christian Bale once invited death to his doorstep with this challenging role

Bale only ate tuna, apple, water and coffee while going through his preparation for the role. He didn’t eat anything else for several weeks and only ate 250 calories a day. It was only 10 percent of the recommended daily calorie intake. Of course, there were really serious consequences that could have taken place, but Bale was constantly being monitored by the doctors who ensured that he remained safe during his ‘mad streak’ to look his part.

Christian Bale Ended Up In Hospital After Taking ‘The Machinist’ Role

To make matters more serious, Bale wanted to bring his body weight under 100 pounds but he stopped at 120 pounds, which was still a record on its own. The immense hard work was appreciated and the film is considered one of the greatest psychological dramas of the 21st century. Furthermore, going through this intense transformation, it was clear yet again that Christian Bale is one of the few actors who’d go to any length to make his roles stand out.

However, losing as much weight was okay. But the real trouble came when he had to begin working on ‘Batman Begins‘ a few days after the shooting of ‘The Machinist’ was over. He had to gain back a lot of pounds to look bulky enough to play a superhero on-screen. This finally took a toll on his health and he had to be hospitalized. Christopher Nolan‘s ‘Batman Begins’ further became one of the biggest successes of the year. After that Bale appeared in the other two Batman films and in the 2010s, he shredded the larger than life Batman persona and played a subtle role in Terrence Mallick’s ‘Knight of Cups’.

But, Bale being Bale, he didn’t leave a chance to once again amaze the audience when he put on several pounds to play Dick Cheney in the film ‘The Vice’. Once again, Bale was almost unrecognisable in the role.

To transform oneself physically to suit the role is something most actors do. But then again, Bale takes it many notches higher. He has even risked his own life in the process; ‘The Machinist’ being a prime example. We wish he stays healthy and keeps entertaining us for decades to come.

