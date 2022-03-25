Christian Bale Now Feeling Threatened After Recommending Robert Pattinson For The Batman

Is it true? Does Robert Pattinson’s portrayal of ‘The Batman’ make Christian Bale feel threatened? Let’s find out.

It was only a few weeks back when the new Batman movie hit the theatres. And we wouldn’t be wrong to say that in just a few weeks, the film has not only performed admirably at the box office, but it has also exceeded all expectations. On the one hand, people can’t stop gushing about the movie’s creatives, but on the other hand, fans have openly accepted Robert Pattinson as the new Batman. But does Christian Bale’s love for the new Batman endanger him in any way? Let us investigate.

Highlights —

Christian Bale’s advice to Robert Pattinson

Christian Bale discusses Robert Pattinson’s casting as ‘The Batman’

Robert Pattinson on playing the role of Batman

This is the advice that Christian Bale gave to Robert Pattinson

No, folks! Christian Bale is not intimidated in any way. In fact, Robert revealed that Christian gave him some sound advice before the film’s production began. Christian Bale told Robert Pattinson this.

Robert Pattinson recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about his latest film, ‘The Batman’. During the interview, the actor was asked if he had spoken with previous actors who had played the Caped Crusader. Pattinson revealed that he had met Christian Bale, the actor who played Batman in ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy and that he had received some valuable advice from him.

Video Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live

Robert shared this amusing but useful piece of advice with the audience. He stated that he was hesitant to ask them any questions. He went on to say that he met Christian Bale, who gave him some sound advice, saying, ‘The first thing you need to do in the Batsuit figures out a way to urinate’. Bale gave this advice while Pattinson stood next to him in the urinal.

So, when he went to the costume department, he said he was desperate for a patch and that he would also need a rear flap.

This was Christian Bale’s first reaction to Pattinson being cast as ‘The Batman’

Christian Bale has spoken out in response to Robert Pattinson’s casting as Batman. Bale, who portrayed the superhero in three Christopher Nolan films, voiced his admiration for Pattinson. In an interview with “Variety” during the Toronto International Film Festival, Bale stated, “Oh, good. Good choice, he is interesting. I am sure he will come up with something interesting”.

The Batman’ make Christian Bale feel threatened

Matt Damon, who co-starred in ‘Ford vs. Ferrari’, also commented: “Did you see the Safdie brother’s movie that he did? He is fantastic. He is really good”. Over here, Matt was referring to Pattinson’s performance in the crime picture ‘Good Time’, which earned him a lot of buzz for the Oscars.

MORE FROM DKODING: Dark Knight To God Butcher — Christian Bale Reveals Thor’s Best Kept Secret In Love & Thunder

When asked if he had any advice for Pattinson, he reiterated his ability to pee while wearing the suit.

Robert Pattinson on playing Batman

After Pattinson accepted the role of Batman, he expressed his excitement in an interview with “Variety”. He said that it has to be the craziest thing he has ever done when it comes to movies and stuff. Pattinson then talked about trying on the costume and recalled that he told Matt that it seems quite “transformative”. To this, Matt replied that it should feel this way because he is literally playing the character of Batman.

Video Credits: Variety

In addition to this, Kristen Stewart, Pattinson’s former Twilight co-star and ex-girlfriend, also expressed her joy for him, saying that he had the ‘perfect cheekbones’ for the role. She, in a conversation with “Variety” said, “I feel like he is the only guy that could play that part. I am so happy for him. It is crazy. I am very, very happy about that. I heard that, and I was like, ‘Oh man!’ It is awesome”.

Let us know what you think in the comments section below and if you have seen ‘The Batman’ yet.

Stay updated with DKODING on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.