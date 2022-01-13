Here’s Why Christian Bale Likes to Stay Low-key In Real Life

Fans like to have a constant sneak-peak in the lives of their favourite actors. A lot of actors keep their lives transparent to their fans while some actors like to keep their personal and professional lives strictly separate; Christian is one such actor.

‘The Dark Knight’ actor is hands-down the most decorated, versatile actor who is currently active in the industry. Bale’s first breakout role arrived way back again in 1987, with Steven Spielberg’s ‘Empire of the Solar’. Bale’s been active in the industry giving top-notch performances almost every time he comes on big screens.

Why the Academy Award Winner is so Private in Real Life?

All the while, Bale’s personal life has rarely come to the forefront. Perhaps most famously, the actor’s feud with the director of photography Shane Hurlbut on the set of ‘Terminator Salvation’ made headlines. But, for the most part, Bale has tried to keep himself and his personal life miles away from the news. In a 2006 interview with Metro, he explained exactly why that’s so important.

Christian Bale likes to stay low-key in real life

He very politely explained his whole philosophy about family: “If you’re talking about family, it’s about maintaining something for yourself, not giving everything away. I don’t want to know about the lives of other actors. I don’t want people to know too much about me. That leaves us as clean slates when it comes to playing characters.”

Truly, Bale’s tendency to transform himself including, on several occasions, losing or gaining a ton of weight supports his need to immerse into a role that he plays. It’s a big part of why his performances are so acclaimed. And the fact that he’s played a rich range of characters, from Moses to Dick Cheney, in the past decade proves that his approach to the craft surely works.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Speaking of Bale’s range, the ‘Ford v Ferrari’ actor is set to return to the world of superheroes for the first time since ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy. A decade after he slipped out of Batsuit, Bale will star as the villainous ‘Gorr the God Butcher’ in Marvel Studios’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. Fans are curious to see what he’ll bring to the table as Gorr.

Bale has played plenty of dark characters over the years. But he’s never played a straight-up comic book villain before. But he’ll face off against returning stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson who will reprise their respective original roles when director Taika Waititi’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ blesses theatres on May 6, 2022.