When Ben Affleck was cast as the Caped Crusader in an upcoming movie ‘Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice’, Christian Bale admitted that he felt “jealous”.

In Christopher Nolan‘s ‘Dark Knight trilogy’, Christian Bale headed one of the most successful Batman series to date. The actor poured seven years of effort into the role, helping ‘Batman’ become the first billion-dollar superhero film at the time. Despite the fact that Bale was excited to say goodbye to the character at the end of his stint, things immediately changed when he learned of Ben Affleck‘s casting in the part. Bale felt a sense of jealously at the prospect of someone else inheriting Batman’s mantle. The sensation enticed him to don the cape when there was a lot more. Keep reading to know more.

Highlights —

Christian Bale admits that he was jealous

Christian Bale offered Ben Affleck some advice

So, what next?

Christian Bale admits that he was jealous

‘The Dark Knight Rises’ marked the end of the former Batman’s run as the masked vigilante, but it didn’t stop him from considering a return to the character, he told Empire Magazine (via Comic Book Movie). Even though he knew it was coming, Ben Affleck’s casting as Batman in Zack Snyder’s upcoming ‘Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice’ caught him off guard.

Christian Bale turned green in jealousy when Ben Affleck took over as a better Batman

“I’ve got to admit initially, even though I felt that it was the right time to stop, there was always a bit of me going, ‘Oh go on … Let’s do another’. So when I heard there was someone else doing it, there was a moment where I just stopped and stared into nothing for half an hour.”

Related: Here’s Why Christian Bale Hated Playing Batman

Christian Bale offered Ben Affleck some advice

Video Credits: extratv

Christian Bale, on the other hand, overcame his existential dilemma and even gave Ben Affleck some advice. “But I’m 40. The fact that I’m jealous of someone else playing Batman…I think I should have gotten over it by now. I haven’t spoken with Ben, but I emailed him offering bits of advice that I learned the hard way. I would imagine he is doing everything he can to avoid anything that I did.”

Related: How MCU Co-stars Christian Bale And Chris Hemsworth Committed The Exact Same Blunder

So, what next?

It’s a shame ‘The Dark Knight’ series didn’t continue into ‘Man of Steel’ (despite any potential continuity concerns), but Nolan’s intention from the start was to keep his trilogy in its own self-contained universe so he could tell his own entire story.

Video Credits: Looper

Batfleck will stay around for a long time, so Batman fans have a lot to look forward to in the future. Mr. Wayne’s career as Batman does not end with ‘Batman Vs Superman’; he will reprise the role in (at least) two Justice League films and a new standalone Batman film. The latter has no formal release date or title, although Warner Bros. has confirmed it. Affleck has long been rumoured to direct a film in the DC Entertainment series, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he directs his own Batman solo film. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for him and the studio.

Are you glad Bale moved away when he did, or would you like to see his version of Batman continue to exist in the DC shared universe?