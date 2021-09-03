Christian Bale Is Scared Of His Wife

Christian Bale’s marriage is unlike any other celebrity marriage, all thanks to his vivacious wife Sibi Blažić who inspired unforgettable terror in him.

Christian Bale holds the privacy of his personal life quite dear to him. The English actor has largely refrained from divulging any details about his family life. However, when it comes to his wife, the actor has let go of secrecy, revealing why Christian Bale’s wife terrifies him.

HAPPILY EVER AFTER IN-PROGRESS

Like most of us who are burdened by the traumas of our childhood, Christian Bale too was affected by seeing his father David Bale fail miserably in his relationships. As a result, Bale grew a strong distrust against long-term commitments and built the notion that the institution of marriage is hopeless.

The actor never planned on getting married. However, all of this turned around once he met Sibi Blažić. Christian Bale’s wife is no less than the strongest woman in his life for making him place his trust in love.

Christian Bale is terrified of his wife

The 51-year-old former make-up artist and model has been a blessing in Bale’s life as she made him believe, in Christian’s words, that marriage is a “fantastic idea”.

Blažić had served as an assistant to producer Jordan Kenner for the hit adventure feature ‘George of the Jungle’ and the film ‘Red Corner’. She was working as actress Winona Ryder‘s assistant when she met her to-be husband Christian Bale.

The couple invited a lot of gossip when they ran off to Las Vegas and got married privately by an Elvis Presley look-alike in 2000. This sounds like a Hollywood cliche but their marriage has been anything but stereotypical. The two have happily spent over two decades together, something which is quite rare among celebrity relationships.

THE STRONGEST WOMAN

Christian Bale has incessantly thanked his wife for his professional success, signifying that she is the loveliest woman and his strongest pillar. For instance, Christian Bale’s speech on winning a Critics’ Choice award for his role in ‘The Fighter’ is a testament to his wife’s immense contribution to his success,

“I know that it truly would be impossible to do it without her, and she’s such a good strong woman. I owe everything to her. She’s probably the most strong woman I’ve ever come across in my life”.

While Christian Bale has gone from never wanting to get married to having two children with his wife Sibi Blažić, Sibi is not simply a stay-at-home wife who panders to her star husband. She is inarguably the strong woman Bale describes her to be.

After all, it cannot be easy to bring up a family when your husband is a big movie star as it requires immense efforts to keep a family grounded.

Sibi Blažić did bring love to Christian Bale’s life, giving him the space and determination to pursue his career. But, in addition, she also accompanied him on a film set by performing the bravest act; it still terrifies Christian Bale that his wife is capable of such a thing.

For the final film ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ in ‘The Dark Knight Trilogy‘, Christian Bale disclosed that his wife performed as a stunt driver and chased after him in a police vehicle,

“My wife was a stunt driver — she was chasing me through the city in Batman. She was driving one of the cop cars. She can do 180s and stunts and all that … She terrifies me. My wife terrifies me”.

This sounds awfully flawless. The couple does not fail to bring more and more flavour to their marriage.

Moreover, as we look at it, Christian Bale’s feelings towards his wife have less to do with terror and more to do with awe and respect. The wife and husband are truly equals in their marriage, complementing each other perfectly as per the need of the hour.

Christian Bale and Sibi Blažić share the kind of relationship that does not meet the requirements of the Hollywood limelight but is the perfect archetype of a fulfilling marriage and should be cited and revered more.

