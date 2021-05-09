Not Ben Affleck But Christian Bale Back As Batman For The Flash

A happy news to all the Christian Bale fans out there. Keep reading to find out what is that.

Christian Bale is one of the most well-known actors to have played Batman/Bruce Wayne on the big screen. In 2012, he played the detective superhero for the final time, completing ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy. According to recent reports, Bale may reprise his role as Batman in an upcoming DC Extended Universe (DECU) film.

Christian Bale in talks to return as Batman

According to We Got This Covered, Warner Bros. Studios has approached Christian Bale about playing his version of Bruce Wayne / Batman in the upcoming ‘The Flash’ film. The actor is reportedly interested in reprising the role, but there is one condition that could make or break the contract. He would only agree to participate if Christopher Nolan, the producer of The Dark Knight trilogy, approves of the concept. According to reports, Bale does not want to jeopardise his own performance as the Cape Crusader, but if Nolan agrees, talks could move forward in the near future.

According to the report, it is unclear how ‘The Dark Knight’ will be involved in ‘The Flash’. The DC film ‘The Flash’ is still in production and has been stuck in development for quite some time. According to sources, fans have high expectations for director Andy Muschietti.

‘The Flash’ – what we know so far

With ‘Batman Begins’ in 2005, Christian Bale made his debut as Bruce Wayne / Batman. He later reprised his role in ‘The Dark Knight’ (2008) and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ (2012). All three films were directed by Christopher Nolan, who also co-wrote the screenplay. The series proved to be both critical and commercially successful.

Video Credits: Warner Bros.

The trilogy is widely regarded as one of the best superhero films ever made. At the global box office, the films have grossed more than $2.4 billion. Bale’s depiction of Batman, as well as Nolan’s direction, received a lot of positive feedback from the audience. Heath Ledger’s iconic portrayal of the Joker, which earned him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at the 81st Academy Awards posthumously, was first seen in this film.

Other Batman characters will make appearances in ‘The Flash’. The Batsuit will be worn once more by Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck. Affleck portrayed the billionaire superhero in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ (2016), ‘Suicide Squad’ (2016), and ‘Justice League’ (2016), while Keaton portrayed him in ‘Batman’ (1989) and ‘Batman Returns’ (1992). The addition of Christian Bale’s Batman / Bruce Wayne would add to the excitement surrounding the film. However, no official confirmation is made yet.

Ezra Miller returns to the titular role of Barry Allen in ‘The Flash’. Andy Muschietti will direct it, and Christina Hodson will rewrite the script. The film is expected to follow ‘The Flash’ point comic’s plot. ‘The Flash’ is scheduled to be released on November 4, 2022.

Fingers crossed that Christian Bale reprises his role as The Batman once again. What’s your favourite Christian Bale character? Let us know in the comments below.