Following RDJ’s Footsteps, Chris Pratt Ditches Marvel To Join DCEU

Chris Pratt is reportedly trying to add DCEU to his schedule and he is being eyed for the very same. Keep reading to know more.

Chris Pratt is known as one of the most beloved actors working in movies today, whether it’s a comedy, action, indie drama, or animation, and has carved out a place as one of the most unique superheroes to ever conquer the ever-increasingly popular genre. Pratt rose to prominence on ‘Parks and Recreation‘, where he played the dimwitted but sincere Andy Dwyer, before transitioning to the big screen as an action star. Pratt’s roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord) and the Jurassic World franchise (Owen Grady) catapulted him into the spotlight in 2014 and 2015. Pratt most recently appeared in the Pixar film ‘Onward’, in which he voiced the underachieving elder brother of Tom Holland‘s Ian.

Highlights —

Chris Pratt wants to be a part of DCEU

Chris Pratt is eyed for a DCEU role

CHRIS PRATT WANTS TO BE A PART OF DCEU

Chris Pratt has become a household name in Hollywood since landing his breakout role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’. He has a penchant for appearing almost exclusively in glossy, big-budget films. In addition to his recurring role as Peter Quill in the comic book franchise, the 41-year-old is the star of the multi-billion dollar ‘Jurassic World’, starred alongside Denzel Washington in the $100 million ‘Western The Magnificent Seven’, and will next be seen in Amazon’s time travel blockbuster ‘The Tomorrow War’.

Chris Pratt ditching Marvel to join DCEU?

Insider Daniel Richtman is now stating that Chris Pratt wants to add the DCEU to his spectacle-driven schedule, although it’s best to take this with a grain of salt given the lack of facts about how, what, when, where, or why one of the MCU’s biggest players will be competing. The opposing shared universe would undoubtedly welcome him, but with so little information available, it’s difficult to conjecture further.

Related: Misogynist RDJ Defends Chris Pratt And Abandons Brie Larson

CHRIS PRATT IS EYED FOR A DCEU ROLE

Warner Bros. has been attempting for years to bring ‘Booster Gold’ to the big screen. For a long time, Arrowverse creator Greg Berlanti has been tied to a standalone film for the time-travelling hero, but despite a full script, the studio has been letting it gather dust. However, it appears that there is renewed interest in the character of Michael Jon Carter at WB Towers, and they are seeking a major star to play him in some way.

According to sources, Warner Bros. was aiming to reintroduce Ryan Reynolds to the DC universe by recasting him as Booster instead of Green Lantern. But it appears that Reynolds has declined the offer.

With that, WB is aiming for a different Marvel star, one who is known for portraying a superhero with a great sense of humour. According to sources, Chris Pratt of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ is currently the frontrunner to play Booster Gold in the DCEU. While it’s unknown whether he’s been formally solicited, he is being watched. We assume that more actors will be involved as well.

Video Credits: Marvel Entertainment

Pratt is also likely to be a better match for the role than Reynolds. Many fans would want to see the Jurassic World actor play the part, as seen by a fast Google or social media search.

Let us hope that we get to see Chris Pratt in the DCEU role asap! Stay tuned to us for more updates.