Chris Hemsworth‘s Wife Wants Brie Larson To Leave Thor Alone

A flirty onscreen relationship between Captain Marvel and Thor has turned a threat off screen. Keep reading to find out.

‘Avengers: Endgame’ is arguably the most awaited film of the year, and all eyes are on Brie Larson, the newest member of the superhero team. However, it seems that Captain Marvel‘s flirtatious scenes with Thor may have spilled over into real life. Yes, rumours are circulating that Brie and Chris Hemsworth have become just as intimate off-screen, and his wife Elsa Pataky isn’t happy about it!

Highlights —

So, what’s cooking between Brie Larson and Chris Hemsworth

So, what makes Elsa Pataky think so?

So, what’s cooking between Brie Larson and Chris Hemsworth

According to NW, Hemsworth and Larson formed a flirty relationship after shooting scenes as Thor and Captain Marvel, and his wife isn’t thrilled. According to a rumoured source, Pataky is threatened by the fellow actress because she is stunning, smart, and hilarious, and exactly the kind of girl that Chris would go for if he was single.

Brie Larson is the reason behind Chris Hemsworth feuding with his wife

According to the supposed insider, Pataky, who lives in Australia with her husband and their children, gets nervous whenever Chris is travelling the earth for these blockbusters because she doesn’t want him getting too close to his female co-stars. The source claims that Hemsworth has been trying to reassure Elsa that there’s absolutely nothing going on between him and Brie, but she’s not persuaded.

Related: Marvel Erased Brie Larson’s Name From Captain Marvel Sequel

It also claims that Pataky kept sending Larson dirty looks on the red carpet at the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ premiere in Los Angeles. According to the untrustworthy source, this was the actress’s way of asking Captain Marvel to back off her husband. This argument is not supported by any red carpet images. In reality, Hemsworth and Pataky were beaming during the event.

“But it’s only natural that Elsa might get jealous from time to time. The pressures that have come with this movie haven’t been easy on them. Elsa will probably be relieved when he can put Avengers behind him for good.”

So, what makes Elsa Pataky think so?

While Elsa is used to her hunky hubby working with some of the world’s most beautiful women, such as Scarlett Johansson and Tessa Thompson, she has reason to be worried about Brie.

After all, Brie is Hollywood’s hottest property, having won an Oscar and a billion dollars at the box office and the 29 year old is also freshly single after splitting from musician Alex Greenwald after a three-year engagement. Larson is one of Hemsworth’s female co-stars who is currently single.

Video Credits: OSSA

According to the insider

“Brie is riding high after the success of Captain Marvel and actors are falling over themselves to work with her. It doesn’t help that she’s stunning, smart and hilarious too. She’s exactly the kind of girl that Chris would go for if he was single and that’s not going to be lost on Elsa.”

A romance between Chris, and his sexy new co-star is the last thing Elsa wants right now. Elsa has been open about the couple’s ups and downs over the years, even admitting that their marriage is constant work.

What’s your take on this? Let us know in the comments below.