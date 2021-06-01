Chris Hemsworth‘s Wife Wants Brie Larson Out Of Thor’s Life

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s decade-long marriage is in trouble due to Brie Larson, as per tabloids.

As per an online source, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are feuding because of his ‘Avengers: Endgame’ co-star Brie Larson. The ‘Thor’ star’s wife is reportedly jealous of his friendship with Larson and believes the actress is trying to steal him.

According to “NW”, the Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars developed a very “flirty” friendship after filming together as Thor and Captain Marvel. Hemsworth’s wife Elsa isn’t happy about it, and a source told the magazine she feels “threatened” by the “stunning, smart and hilarious” Brie Larson. In fact, Elsa Pataky went as far as to express that Larson was “exactly the kind of girl that Chris would go for if he was single”.

The insider further claimed that Elsa experienced feelings of nervousness whenever her superstar husband travelled the world to promote his films. The model and actress doesn’t want Hemsworth to get “close to his female co-stars”. As per the report, the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ actor has reassured her on several occasions, stating there’s “nothing going on between him and Brie”. Pataky, however, isn’t convinced.

It is also said that Pataky retaliated against these claims by giving Larson “dirty looks” at the premiere of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in Los Angeles. It was her way of telling her husband’s co-star to “back off”, the source further claims. Interestingly, there is no photographic evidence to support the report.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky share an all-smiles relationship and live with their children in Australia. The actor is a devoted husband and a doting father and has remained loyal to Elsa through the years. There is no connection between Chris Hemsworth and Brie Larson apart from their status as co-stars.

Another source claimed Brie Larson and Chris Hemsworth were co-stars at war and were feuding with each other. It seems the pressures they’re shouldered with, considering the massive franchise relies on them, has caused them troubles.

One famous story published by ‘Star’ reveals Chris Hemsworth dislikes Brie Larson’s attitude.

As per the source, Larson has demanded on several occasions that she receive “top billing and be seated in the best position during cast interviews”. They went as far as to allege that Brie Larson believes she is “the best thing that happened to the Marvel franchise”. “She believes her own hype and comes off as rude. Everyone is getting irked – most of all, Chris.”

Fans would agree Brie is a stellar addition to the franchise and has done an incredible portrayal of the superhero. She is fantastic in her role and such reports only demean the actress and insult the time and effort she put into her work. Brie’s co-stars have been affectionate and encouraging of her joining the MCU and she will be reprising her role in the future again. So no, she isn’t causing a feud between Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky or being difficult to work with.

What’s next for Brie Larson and Chris Hemsworth?

Captain Marvel aka Brie Larson will fly back into theatres with a brand new sequel movie. She will reprise her role as Carol Danvers in the new Captain Marvel movie. It will be called ‘The Marvels’, a superb reference to the characters who are set to join Brie Larson’s superhero.

Apart from Larson, the movie will feature Teyonah Parris, who portrayed Monica Rambeau in the Disney+ limited series ‘WandaVision‘. Kamala Khan will portray Ms Marvel in the film, so Larson won’t be the only superpower being present!

Chris Hemsworth, on the other hand, is reprising his role as the God of Thunder in the sequel to ‘Thor: Ragnarok‘. He will be seen in Taika Waititi’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ alongside Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Chris Pratt. Other members of the cast include Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Karen Gillan, Russel Crowe and others. It is produced by Kevin Feige and is slated to release on 11 February 2022.

Are you looking forward to seeing the actors in their respective new movies? Let us know in the comments!