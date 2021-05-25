Chris Hemsworth Marriage On The Verge Of Breaking Down: Here’s Why

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky marriage hang in threads after he was spotted with another woman, tabloid reports. Let’s find out if the story is true or not.

“Life & Style” reported, Chris Hemsworth has landed in hot water after his wife, Elsa Pataky has spotted him roaming with Australian model Cheyenne Tozzi. A little while ago, Hemsworth and Tozzi were having fun taking wildlife retreat with former kids joining them.

Elsa is alarmed after the pictures of them went viral, a tipster tells the tabloid. According to the insider, when she reunited with Chris, he was bulldozed with a lot of questions. Even though there’s nothing to suspect as kids were also present. Since Elsa is into work after the couple became parents, this small incident has become a huge wake-up call for her to focus on her family, according to the magazine.

Chris Hemsworth marriage on the verge of breaking down, his infidelity is the reason

Of course any wife would be jealous when the husband would holiday with blond bombshell. So Elsa’s reaction isn’t surprising. According to the tipster, the incident has put more strain on their already troubled marriage.

To investigate the story in the magazine, we went through all the pictures of Chris Hemsworth floating online. The tabloid pointed that Chris Hemsworth is a big flirt and is eyeing on other women. Like any wife, Elsa is concerned. Well, from our study, everything is sorted and the whole story was completely bogus. Although Hemsworth and Tozzi were pictured together, they haven’t been spotted anywhere afterwards. There are only pictures of their public outing.

It would be surprising if Hemsworth will sacrifice his decade-long marriage to pursue a blonde beauty. On the top of it, Chris and Elsa are quite happy in their personal life.

Video Credits: Access

In fact, Pataky recently shared a video of her and Hemsworth where they are dancing romantically with each other and enjoying themselves.

They magazine has found an easy target in the husband wife celebrity couple. They are pitting them against each other to grab eyeballs, which is a tactics followed by many gossip media channels.

