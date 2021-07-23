Chris Hemsworth forced Marvel to cast Tom Holland as Spider-Man

Tom Holland is a fan-favourite thanks to his portrayal of Spider-Man in Marvel films. Chris Hemsworth, Holland’s ‘Avengers’ co-star, revealed that he had a hand in Holland landing the role.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced us to the ‘Avengers’, which included Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, and Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk. As the films became more popular, we met more superheroes, such as Doctor Strange, Black Panther, and Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland. Recently, Chris Hemsworth revealed that he had suggested Holland’s name for the role of Spider-Man.

Tom Holland revealed that Chris Hemsworth helped him land the role of Peter Parker, also known as Spider-Man. Apparently, while the audition process was going on, the Australian actor who plays Thor, the God of Thunder, in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) had put in some good words for Holland at Marvel.

Prior to joining the MCU, Hemsworth and Holland collaborated on Ron Howard’s 2015 adventure/drama, ‘In the Heart of the Sea’. Hemsworth had already appeared in two Thor solo films and two Avengers films by that point, and Holland thought it would be great if someone already in the MCU supported him in his quest to become the newest friendly neighbourhood superhero.

Hemsworth, told Entertainment Tonight, “I mean, look, we worked on ‘In the Heart of the Sea’ together, obviously, then through ‘Avengers’ and as they were casting him for Spider-Man, I did what I could do and made a call and said he’s one of the most talented people I’ve worked with and has such a big heart and appreciation. I don’t know, we have a great friendship, it’s a good mutual respect”.

Recalling how he managed it, Holland told Yahoo! Movies that he simply asked Hemsworth to advocate for him to Marvel Studios’ higher-ups. While Hemsworth initially mocked the younger actor’s plea, joking that he would not only not put in a good word for him, but would actively do the reverse, the 33-year-old later supported Holland to Marvel executives:

“He did actually, he did. I sent him an email while auditioning saying sort of like, ‘Hey Chris. So, I’m auditioning for Spider-Man. Can you let them know that I’m amazing or something?’ And he replied like, ‘Hey mate. I’ll let them know you never learn your lines and you are late all the time and you’re terrible at your job”.

While the actors have previously worked together, they have not yet appeared on a Marvel Studios property. Holland’s Spider-Man was introduced in the middle of the conflict between Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers (Chris Hemsworth) in last year’s ‘Captain America: Civil War’, in which Thor did not appear.

It’ll be interesting to see how Peter eventually interacts with Thor, especially given this tidbit about Hemsworth and Holland in real life. As seen in the ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ trailers, the kid from Brooklyn was star-struck with the other Avengers when he took part in the massive airport battle sequence in Civil War. It’s unclear how he’ll react when he meets an actual “God” like Thor.

As it stands, the other two MCU films that will be released this year (‘Homecoming and Thor: Ragnarok’) both feature Peter and Thor, albeit in very different parts of the larger MCU (namely, New York vs. not-on-Earth).

Fans will have to wait a little longer to see Odinson and the web-slinging superhero interact on the big screen. Did you know about their friendship? Let us know in the comments below!