Chris Hemsworth Is Fighting With His Wife For Brie Larson

Is Brie Larson coming between Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky?

Well, looks like someone is not very happy with the growing friendship between Chris Hemsworth aka Thor, and Brie Larson, aka Captain Marvel. And this is none other than Chris’s wife, Elsa Pataky. If rumours are to be believed, Chris’s and Elsa’s decade long marriage might be witnessing some turmoil because of our Captain Marvel. But how true is this story? Keep reading to find out.

Is Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s marriage in trouble?

Is Chris Hemsworth feuding with Brie Larson?

CHRIS HEMSWORTH AND ELSA PATAKY FIGHTING?

If we believe what the tabloid “NW” has to say then Chris and Brie developed a sort of flirty relationship after shooting together as Thor and Captain Marvel. The tabloid mentioned that Elsa is not very happy about this and even feels “threatened” by Brie’s “stunning, smart and hilarious” traits. Not only this but it was also stated that Elsa has said that Brie is the kind of girl that Chris would go after.

Brie Larson is the reason behind Chris Hemsworth feuding with his wife

In addition to all of this, the online magazine also stated that Elsa feels nervous whenever Chris travels across the globe to promote his films as she doesn’t want Chris getting very close with his female co-stars. Furthermore, Chris, on several occasions, has assured his wife that there is nothing going between him and Brie, but Elsa doesn’t seem very convinced. The tabloid even goes on to say that at the premiere of ‘Avengers: End Games’, Elsa shared some cold looks with Brie, telling her to stay off her husband.

HOW TRUE ARE THESE RUMOURS?

Well, our guess was right, the story of Chris and his wife feuding is nothing but a piece of fiction that was well-crafted by “NW”. The online magazine, “Gossip Cop” has busted these rumours, after they got in touch with sources close to Chris who clearly mentioned that all is well between Chris and Elsa. In fact, both Chris and Elsa are in a happy marriage and the actor is a very loving and loyal husband.

IS THERE A TIFF BETWEEN CHRIS HEMSWORTH AND BRIE LARSON?

We have heard a lot of stories about Brie’s arrogant and blunt behaviour, but is this causing trouble between her and Chris? According to the reports by “Star”, Chris is not very fond of Brie’s attitude. The sources of the online magazine state,

“Larson has many times asked for top billing and to be seated in the best position during cast interviews. She believes her own hype and comes off as rude. Everyone is getting irked – most of all, Chris”

Not just this, they even mentioned that Brie thinks that she is the best thing that happened to the Marvel Universe.

Well, we don’t know how true these rumours are. However, we can say that Brie has been doing an exceptional job as Captain Marvel and has definitely contributed to the massive success of MCU.

Do you believe that any truth lies in these rumours? Let us know in the comments below.