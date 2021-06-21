Chris Evans Shattered By Ex’s Pregnancy Announcement

Chris Evans’s favourite human, Jenny Slate, is having a baby. If rumours are to be believed, then Evans is crushed by the new development. The former MCU actor wants a new relationship as he moves onto his new life, and what would he be looking for?

Chris Evans proudly proclaims that he has never had a bad breakup. He has had excellent relationships with stars like Jessica Biel and Jenny Slate in the past. However, Slate is special; Evans said that Slate was his “favourite human” even after the breakup. Now that Jenny has moved onto a new relationship and is having a baby, let’s catch up with our man in stars and stripes.

CHRI EVANS AND JENNY SLATE RELATIONSHIP

Jenny Slate broke it up with Chris Evans due to the very public nature of their relationship. Chris Evans and Jenny Slate’s relationship bloomed while Chris Evans was in the prime of his acting career as a Marvel superhero. As the MCU hero settled comfortably into super-stardom, the comedian and actress had to deal with being in the public eye.

Chris Evans shattered by his ex’s pregnancy announcement, desperate for a new relationship

The actress said that while the break-up was amicable, they had many bitter fights before the relationship ended. Slate and Evans moved around in different circles, and dealing with the rising stardom, Jenny struggled to find the alone time away from the public eye.

She thought Chris was a “sunny, loving, really fun person”, but having women throw themselves at him every day was not something that she could be comfortable with. Even though Evans said that the pair are on amicable terms and Jenny Slate is his favourite person, Jenny opened up about not having talked to Chris for a while.

The two are dynamic personalities of different ages. Chris Evans has already opened up about wanting to better himself after his break-up with Jenny. He wants to become more kind towards people and listen to people better. However, both of them talked about each other with extreme kindness.

Jenny Slate has said that Evans was one of the kindest people she had met, and Chris has always been open about how much he admires Jenny. The amicable relationship led to people opening up about their aspirations for the couple. As Jenny has her child, the rumours of a heartbroken Chris Evans have been pushed into high gear again.

HIS EX’S PREGNANCY

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate’s relationship were one of the most famous relationships in the world. So, people were understandably heartbroken when it didn’t work out. However, Jenny Slate moved on and came together with her artist fiance Ben Shattuck and the two are often getting cosy in her Instagram posts.

The art curator fiance of hers is a far cry from the superstardom of Chris Evans. The two now lead a quiet life together, and she has said that she “loves him deeply” recently.

In February, Jenny welcomed a baby girl into her life with her fiance Ben Shattuck. The two were happy and together, and Jenny opened up to Seth Meyers about her pregnancy cravings. Whether Chris Evans was crushed by his ex’s pregnancy is still anyone’s guess. The actor hasn’t opened up about Jenny Slate for a while now and has mainly focused on his career. The actor did love Slate, and the two were very appreciative of each other.

When it comes to being together, the two have drifted apart, and while they remain friends, they wouldn’t be getting together soon. Will Evans get together with Jenny again? Or is he looking for a new partner?

A NEW PARTNER IN THE WINGS?

Chris Evans recently revealed to the “Hollywood Reporter” that he wants a partner who has their own thing. After Chris Evans and Jenny Slate’s relationship broke off, he hasn’t had any proper relationship with anyone else.

While Chris might not be looking to link up with someone less famous than him due to the nature of his work, the fact is that Jenny Slate might be stinging him, making him want to move onto a new girlfriend. The actor needs someone to be with him but, he also wants independence. Given the superstardom the actor carries on his back, he needs to find a stable relationship with someone who understands who he wants to go to. Would he find someone? Only time will tell.

Chris Evans opened up about wanting an independent relationship where he can be with a person. Given Jenny Slate’s recent pregnancy and her moving on ultimately, the actor might be on the lookout for a new arm squeeze to be together with. While he has not opened up about whether his ex’s pregnancy affected him, he does want to fall in love again and have a new “favourite person”, who is not Jenny Slate.